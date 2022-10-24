Julia Rehwald’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, net worth

Julia Rehwald is an actress from the United States. She became famous for her role as Kate Schmidt/Lizzie in the 2021 Netflix film trilogy Fear Street. She has also been featured in TV shows, like Thanks for Coming In and Popternative.

Julia Rehwald attends the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Julia Rehwald is a fast-rising actress. She made her acting debut in 2017 when she appeared in the short film Where's Darren? Her fame in the acting industry has enabled her to earn a huge fan following on her Instagram page.

Profile summary

Full name Julia Rehwald Gender Female Date of birth 1 November 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth California, United States Current residence El Dorado Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-28-35 Body measurement in centimetres 86-71-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School St. Francis High School Profession Actress Net worth $800,000 Instagram @julibee_maria

Julia Rehwald's biography

The American actress was born and raised in California, United States. She is an American national of Asian ethnicity. Her parents are from the Philippines. Julia grew up alongside two siblings, a sister named Joanna and a brother named James. She attended St. Francis High School.

How old is Julia Rehwald?

The actress is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 November 2001. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Julia Rehwald attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Fear Street Trilogy" at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Julia made her debut in 2017 when she played the role of Isabel in the short film Where's Darren? She came to the spotlight in 2021 when she was cast to play Kate Schmidt/Lizzie in the Netflix film Fear Street: Part One-1666, Fear Street: Part two-1978 and Fear Street: Part Three-1994.

She starred alongside Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Elizabeth Scopel, Randy Havens, Olivia Scott, and more in the film.

Julia Rehwald's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the young actress has five acting credits under her name.

2021: Fear Street: Part One-1666 as Lizzie/Kate

as Lizzie/Kate 2021: Fear Street: Par Two-1978 as Kate Schmidt

as Kate Schmidt 2021: Fear Street: Part Three-1994 as Kate

as Kate 2019: Mukbang Masarap as Courtney

as Courtney 2017: Where's Darren? as Isabel

What is Julia Rehwald's net worth?

The actress has an alleged net worth of $800 thousand. However, this information is not from a reliable source. She earns her income mainly from her acting career.

How tall is Julia Rehwald?

Julia Rehwald attends the Fear Street Takes The Queer Streets Of New York event in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

The American actress is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-28-35 inches or 86-71-89 centimetres.

Fast facts about Julia Rehwald

Who is Julia Rehwald? She is an actress who came to the limelight for her lead role as Kate in the 2021 Netflix film Fear Street. When is Julia Rehwald's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 1 November. What is Julia Rehwald's age? The actress is 21 years old as of 2022. What is Julia Rehwald's ethnicity? She is of Asian ethnicity; her parents are from the Philippines. What is Julia Rehwald's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What is Julia Rehwald's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $800,000. Where does Julia Rehwald live? She currently resides in EL Dorado Hills, California, United States.

Julia Rehwald is a young actress who came to the spotlight following her appearance in the 2021 Netflix film trilogy Fear Street. She currently boasts five acting credits under her name.

