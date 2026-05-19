Oden Ewa has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Cross River Central senatorial district ahead of the 2027 general elections

The immediate-past state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs praised Governor Otu for a fair primary election environment

Ewa emphasized unity among members and leaders of the ruling APC for the 2027 elections success

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Cross River State - The immediate-past state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Oden Ewa, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Cross River Central senatorial district.

Ewa emerged the winner in APC Cross River Central senatorial district primary election on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Cross River Central: Ewa wins APC primary with over 32,000 votes. Photo credit: @odenewaofficial

Source: Twitter

He scored 32, 426 votes while his closet rival, Mary Ekpere, scored 991 and Eteng Jones scored 726 votes.

As reported by Thisday, the Returning Officer, Eyo NSA Ekpo, made this known after the collation exercise at the Ikom Local Government Area Council Hall.

Ewa appreciated the APC leaders, delegates, members and his followers.

He noted that the resounding victory is a testimony of the hard work and contributions to the development of his district, state and people over the years.

The excited APC candidate commended Governor Bassey Otu for the level playing field and environment he provided for the primary election.

He thanked Governor Otu for granting him the opportunity to serve and also to contest the primary as a first timer.

The former commissioner said the peaceful and orderly conduct speaks volumes of what to expect in the 2027 general elections.

‘‘My victory is a victory for everyone, a collective victory and not an individual.

‘‘it is a call for all of us to close ranks and work together in ensuring that this resounding success is recorded at the 2027 general elections because the task of keeping our party, APC, the District and in power, is a greater task that we must all work together to achieve.’’

Oden Ewa emerges Cross River Central senatorial district candidate. Photo credit: APC

Source: Twitter

Former Kaduna governor clinches APC senatorial ticket

Recall that Mukhtar Ramalan Yero won the ruling APC Senatorial ticket for Kaduna North.

Yero called for unity among members of the ruling party after his primary election victory on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The former Kaduna state governor vowed to represent the people of the senatorial district positively ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more similar stories on APC primaries:

Ex-governor Yahaya Bello secures APC senatorial ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yahaya Bello won the APC primary election for Kogi Central Senatorial District with 72,349 votes.

The former Kogi state governor's closest rival, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke, received only 315 votes.

Results were announced by Returning Officer Dr Sadiq Mohammed on May 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng