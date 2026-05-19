A Nigerian man has drawn people's attention to certain observations he made about singer Chike's recent public appearance

This comes amid an online allegation that the singer had an affair with the estranged wife of veteran TV host Frank Edoho

While ladies swarmed around Chike, the man pointed out a worrying observation he saw on the face of the singer, triggering mixed reactions

Chisom B. Oshienyi, a Nigerian man, has shared his perspective on a recent video of ladies swarming around Chike, whose real name is Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, when he visited a cinema amid the allegation of the singer's affair with Frank Edoho's estranged wife.

Chisom, in a Facebook post on May 18, claimed that he noticed men boycotted Chike at the cinema, which he argued was a reflection of their disapproval of his alleged affair with Edoho's estranged wife.

A man has shared his thoughts on Chike's recent public appearance. Photo Credit: Chisom B. Oshienyi, Chike

Source: Facebook

Man's observation about singer Chike

According to Chisom, the only men around Chike at the cinema were bouncers. Analysing the expression on Chike's face, Chisom claimed that the singer looked unhappy and downcast, despite the buzz women created on seeing him.

He stressed that Chike's supposed sad look goes to show how dire the situation is and how it has affected his music career, just like online critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, had opined some days ago.

Chisom suggested that Chike needs to apologise publicly to Edoho and Nigerian men in general, warning that his career could suffer a worse setback than that of singer Naira Marley. Chisom's Facebook post read:

"Some hours ago i watched this Chike's outing at a filmOne entertainment, guess what? Men boycotted him. The only men seen around him are his bouncers and crew Men. The rest are women.

"When you look at Chike's face you can literally see the unhappiness in his face. He's downcasted despite the noise of those women cheering and throwing themselves at him at the center.

"You may not understand the reason chike is unhappy and down until you get to that point where all your padi -men them deserted you. That point is a dangerous point for any man to get to. And I don't pray for me or my friends to get there.

"When VDM told him recently that his music career will soon be over, he thought it's a joke. Men are angry with Chike for betraying the brotherhood and Men are ready to bring him down to his kn.eels as a warning to other men who tampa with other men's homes.

"The best option for Chike now is to apologize publicly and sincerely to Mr. Frank and to Nigerian Men; if not, his fall will be greater than that of Naira Marley.

"Sermon over."

A man claims that singer Chike looked unhappy during his cinema outing. Photo Credit: Chike, Chisom B. Oshienyi

Source: Facebook

See the man's Facebook post below:

Singer Chike: Reactions trail man's observations

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observations about Chike below:

Okonkwo Ndubuisi Anthony said:

"I feel bad for Chike, but he needs to own up to his mistakes and apologize to those he's hurt, including Mr. Frank and the Nigerian men. It's the only way to start rebuilding his image and career.

"The little man is cooked!!"

Derrick Duke said:

"He's surrounded by people that can't afford to book him for shows. Depression doesn't come any harder."

Ahmed Adamou said:

"Any man who sleeps with another man's wife shall not go unpunished says the Bible."

Uwem Thomas said:

"Anything you are doing and there are more women supporting you than men, take a step back, pause, and then ask yourself. I'm I threading on the right path? History has proven women always support the wrong course."

Cyndy Enemchukwu said:

"Only one person Dey make Una cry like this, inukwa analysis bikonu so the men snapping with him in his last performance video are women? Oh God oooo."

Singer Chike shares cryptic post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Chike had shared a cryptic post amid online backlash he received.

Recall that the singer has been at the centre of heated online conversations, as old videos of the estranged couple continue to make headlines.

In response to the influx of messages on his timeline and what appeared to be a heartfelt cry, the singer posted a short but cryptic message on his X page on May 17.

Source: Legit.ng