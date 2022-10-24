Nikki Woods’ biography: age, height, weight loss, net worth

Who is Nikki Woods? She is a young TikTok star, fashion model and social media personality from the United States of America. She gained popularity on TikTok for sharing lip-syncs, dance and comedy-related videos. She is also known on Instagram for sharing lifestyle, fashion, and modelling pictures.

Photo: @nikkiwoodss on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nikki Woods is an internet personality based in the United States. She boasts a significant fan following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She is also part of an influencer marketing agency called The Clementine Group.

Profile summary

Full name Nikki Woods Gender Female Date of birth 11 December 2002 Age 19 years old (as of October 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, fashion model Net worth $1 million

Nikki Woods’ biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in the United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She grew up alongside three sisters, Kaitlyn, Lily and Max.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How old is Nikki Woods?

The American TikTok star is 19 years old as of 2022. When is Nikki Woods’ birthday? She was born on 11 December 2002. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Nikki Woods’ profession?

Nikki Woods is a fashion model and social media personality best recognized for sharing her lip-syncing, dance and comedy-related videos on TikTok, where she has amassed a considerable fan following. Currently, the account has over 182 thousand followers and 4.5 million likes. However, her main TikTok account got permanently banned.

She is also known on Instagram for sharing lifestyle, fashion, and modelling content. The account boasts over 478 thousand followers at the time of this writing.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 18 May 2022. The channel mainly contains gaming videos and a few short comedy clips. It has amassed over 6.4 thousand subscribers. She is also on Twitch with over 11 thousand followers.

What is Nikki Woods’ net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the social media personality has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours.

Nikki Woods’ height and weight

The social media entertainer is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Nikki woods' weight loss journey

She allegedly lost 80 pounds from 210 pounds to 130 pounds. The TikTok star confirmed that she was body shamed for being overweight sometimes back. She posted a video on TikTok showing pictures of her before and after weight loss, boasting of her progress.

Fast facts about Nikki Woods

Who is Nikki Woods? She is a TikTok star, fashion model and social media influencer from the United States of America. What is Nikki Woods' age? She is 19 years old as of 2022. When is Nikki Woods’ birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 11 December annually. She was born in 2002. What is Nikki Woods' height? The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres). What is Nikki Woods' net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Who is Nikki Woods dating? The social media entertainer is not dating anyone now; she is presumed single since she has neither confirmed any information about her previous nor current relationship. Who are Nikki Woods’ sisters? She has three sisters named Kaitlyn, Lily and Max.

Nikki Woods is a TikTok star, fashion model and social media influencer from the United States of America. She came into the limelight for sharing lip-syncs, dance and comedy-related videos on TikTok. She commands a significant following across various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

READ ALSO: Lev Cameron’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published Lev Cameron’s biography. He is a dancer, actor, YouTuber, singer and social media influencer. He was born on 11 October 2005 in France and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Lev Cameron gained prominence in 2016 after participating in the popular dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation. He is also a social media influencer known for uploading reactions, pranks, Q&As, challenges, and dance videos on his self-titled YouTube channel.

Source: Legit.ng