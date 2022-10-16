Bryce Parker’s biography: age, height, sister, girlfriend

Bryce Parker is a young TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. He is popularly known for sharing comedy videos, dance, POVs and lip-sync videos on TikTok, where he has accumulated a massive fan base.

Photo: @bryce.parker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bryce Parker is a member of Hype House, a multi-dollar mansion in Califonia, US, where young and popular TikTok stars gather to collaborate on creating content. Other members of Hype House include Thomas Petrou, Paige Taylor, Jacob Day, Jackson Dean, and Mia Hayward, among others.

Profile summary

Full name Bryce Parker Gender Male Date of birth 20 October 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Moorpark, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Bryan Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Mary G. Montgomery High School Profession TikTok star, social media influencer

Bryce Parker's biography

The American TikTok was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States. His father is Bryan. He was raised alongside his two sisters, one is named Kathy. Bryce attended Mary G. Montgomery High School.

How old is Bryce Parker?

As of 2022, Bryce Parker is 20 years old. He was born on 20 October 2002. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Bryce is a TikTok star and social media influencer. He is known for his lip-syncs, POVs, dance and comedy-related videos on TikTok, where he commands a significant following. Currently, he has garnered over 3 million followers and more than 132 million likes on his videos. The social media sensation has collaborated with other TikTok stars like Connor Lee and Jean-Victor Mackie.

The American TikToker joined Hype House in June 2022. He was previously part of the Breezy House, where he and other members later joined Hype House. Bryce is also a member of Vivid House, a TikTok content house founded in early 2021.

His fame has extended to other social media platforms, such as Instagram, where he shares his lifestyle photos. He has 494 thousand followers as of this writing. The Instagram star is also famous on Snapchat, with 409 thousand subscribers.

He created his YouTube channel on 8 November 2021. The channel mainly contains videos featuring other members of Hype House. Presently, the channel has over 76 thousand subscribers.

Who is Bryce Parker's girlfriend?

The social media sensation is not dating anyone at the moment. However, he was in a relationship with Rachel Brockman, a fellow TikTok star. They split in 2021.

How tall is Bryce Parker?

Bryce Parker's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs around 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Fast facts about Bryce Parker

Bryce Parker is an American TikTok star. He is best known for his entertaining videos on TikTok. He is a member of Hype House, a TikTok content house.

