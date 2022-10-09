Gabby Murray’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Gabby Murray is an American social media influencer, YouTuber, and TikTok sensation. She is famous for her self-titled YouTube channel, where she shares lifestyle vlogs and challenges. She is also widely recognised for her TikTok transitions, lip-syncs, and dance videos.

Gabby Murray has established a huge audience on social media, especially on TikTok. Additionally, she is an athlete. She was a cheerleader in school before she quit due to bullying. She is a second-degree blackbelt in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and engages in the sport for fun.

Profile summary

Full name Gabriella Eve Murray Nickname Gabby Murray Gender Female Date of birth 19 October 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel Siblings 1 Brother Miles Murray Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth $200K TikTok @gabby_murrayy YouTube Gabby Murray

Gabby Murray’s biography

The YouTuber was born in Florida, United States. She is the firstborn of two children in her family. Gabby Murray’s parents are Michael and Joann Murray.

Does Gabby Murray have a twin? No, she only edits her videos to look like she does. However, she has a little brother, Miles Murray, who is an athlete and occasionally makes appearances in her videos.

She also has an aunt Jeannine Addonisio, with whom she is quite close. Her cousin, Vincent Murray, is also a YouTube content creator. Her aunt, cousin and grandmother have also been featured in her YouTube and TikTok videos.

How old is Gabby Murray?

Gabby Murray’s age is 21 years as of 2022. She was born on 19 October 2001 in Florida, United States. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Gabby Murray famous?

She is a TikTok sensation and YouTuber. She started creating videos on her self-titled YouTube channel in 2015. She expanded her content creation to other sites, including Funimate and Musical.ly (now TikTok).

Murray is best known for her editing skills, which result in complex and creative transitions in her videos. She often shares her behind the scene (BTS) videos on her Instagram and TikTok pages. She also participates in online challenges and shares vlogs about her personal life on YouTube. The TikTomer has 261 thousand subscribers on YouTube and 10 million followers on TikTok.

The TikToker recently revealed that she is also interested in acting. She has been taking classes and intends to pursue acting soon. Additionally, she is a brand ambassador for several brands, including Yitty, Shein, and Walmart.

What is Gabby Murray’s net worth?

Her alleged net worth is about $200 thousand as of 2022. She reportedly makes an estimated $12 thousand annually from YouTube, TikTok, and brand partnerships. However, there are no official verifiable sources on this matter.

Who is Gabby Murray’s boyfriend?

Murray is not dating anybody at the time of writing. However, she was recently rumoured to be dating either Jojo Sim or Colin Barbour. Jojo and Colin are social media influencers and TikTokers who often collaborate with her to make content on TikTok. However, there is no proof that she is dating either of them.

Previously, she was in a relationship with fellow content creator Pat Sewell for two years, starting in February 2017. However, they broke up in 2019, which Pat confirmed in a TikTok video. Unfortunately, neither of them has revealed the reason for their break up.

How tall is Gabby Murray?

Gabby Murray’s height is about 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm). She weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Gabby Murray? She is an American TikToker and YouTube content creator. She is best known for her unique TikTok transitions and beauty tutorials. How old is Gabby Murray? She is 21 years old as of 2022. Her birthday is on 19 October. How tall is Gabby Murray? The TikTok star is 5 feet and 6 inches tall. She weighs about 123 pounds. Who are Gabby Murray’s parents? Her parents are Michael and Joann Murray. Does Gabby Murray have a twin? No, the YouTuber does not have a twin. How much money does Gabby Murray make? She is estimated to make $12k annually from social media. However, there are no official sources on this matter. What are Gabby Murray’s movies and TV shows? She hasn’t been in any movies or TV shows at the time of writing. However, she has stated that she intends to pursue an acting career in future. Is Gabby Murray dating Jojo? No, there is no proof that Murray is dating Jojo Sims. They have collaborated on multiple TikTok and Instagram videos.

Gabby Murray is an American TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She is best known for her creative and entertaining videos on TikTok. She also creates lifestyle vlogs and is Mixed Martial Arts with a second-degree blackbelt.

