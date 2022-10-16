Haley Sharpe’s biography: age, height, birthday, college

Haley Sharpe, popularly known by her online name Yodeling Haley, is an American dancer, streamer, and social media personality. She is famously known for uploading funny short and dance videos on her TikTok account.

Haley Sharpe has established a huge fan base, especially on TikTok and Instagram. Additionally, she is an athlete. On 14 May 2022, she competed with JustaMinx in a boxing match held at Creator Clash in Tampa, Florida, United States, although she did not win.

Profile summary

Full name Haley Karen Sharpe Nickname Yodeling Haley Gender Female Date of birth 22 October 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Huntsville, Alabama, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Anthony Mother Leslie Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Luke Sadler College Gateway Community & Technical College Profession Dancer, streamer, social media influencer Instagram @yodelinghaley TikTok @yodelinghaley

Haley Sharpe's biography

The social media sensation was born in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. She is a daughter to Leslie and Anthony. Her father is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is a member of a local band Top Shop. Haley's mother works as an attorney.

The TikTok star was raised alongside her two younger siblings, Ian and Julia. She graduated from Gateway Community & Technical College in 2021.

What is Yodeling Haley's age?

The American TikToker is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born on 22 October 2002. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Sharpe started her social media journey in fourth grade by creating her Instagram account. She later joined TikTok while in seventh grade and began posting her dance videos. These days, Haley commands a significant following thanks to the dance and comedy videos she uploads on her TikTok account. Currently, she has acquired 3.5 million followers and over 228 million likes on TikTok and 345 thousand followers on Instagram.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 16 February 2019, where she mainly uploads vlogs. As of now, the channel has over 28 thousand subscribers. However, she is not quite active in uploading videos.

Haley is also a Twitch streamer. She is a member of the Twitch group 4freakshow, together with Chase Rutherford, Claire Drake, and Hamza. However, they have not been active for the past year. Her Twitter account has over 15 thousand followers.

Who is Haley Sharpe's boyfriend?

Since May 2022, she has been dating Luke Sadler. Luke is a fashion model who walked and posed for Gucci. He is also the vocalist of the alternative band Colored Hearts from Charlotte, North Carolina.

How tall is Haley Sharpe?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs about 125 pounds or 57 kilograms.

Fast facts about Haley Sharpe

Who is Haley Sharpe? She is a dancer, streamer, and social media influencer. When is Haley Sharpe's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 22 October every year. What is Haley Sharpe's age? The American dancer is 20 years old as of 2022. Where is Haley Sharpe from? She hails from Huntsville, Alabama, United States. Where does Haley Sharpe go to college? She graduated from Gateway Community and Technical College in 2021. Is Haley Sharpe dating anyone? Yes, she has been in a relationship with Luke Sadler since May 2022. What is Haley Sharpe's height? She stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Haley Sharpe is a young American internet personality who has become famous due to her dance and comedy videos on TikTok. She is also an Instagram sensation with a significant following.

