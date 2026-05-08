Health officials are tracking a growing hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship, after new suspected cases emerged among British nationals

Three passengers have died, while five infections have been confirmed and several more are under investigation across multiple countries

Authorities stress that the global risk remains low, with the World Health Organization emphasising that the situation is contained and very different from coronavirus

Health authorities are closely monitoring a growing hantavirus outbreak connected to the MV Hondius cruise ship, after a new suspected case was identified among a British national on the remote South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed on Friday, May 8, 2026, that two British nationals have tested positive, with one additional suspected infection under review on Tristan da Cunha. Officials have not released further details about the new case.

UK confirms new suspected hantavirus case on Tristan da Cunha as global monitoring intensifies. Photo credit: KierStarmer/x

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, seven British nationals disembarked earlier in St Helena. Of these, two are already isolating in mainland UK, four remain on the island, and one has been traced outside the country. British passengers who remain asymptomatic will be flown back to the UK and asked to isolate for 45 days as a precaution.

Deaths and confirmed cases

Three people, a Dutch couple and a German national, have died after contracting the virus during the voyage. Five infections have been confirmed so far, with several additional suspected cases under investigation.

The vessel is expected to dock in Tenerife in the coming days, where further health checks will take place.

Global risk assessment

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed that the global risk remains low, despite the identification of the Andean strain, which in rare cases can spread between people.

“This is not coronavirus, this is a very different virus,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO director of epidemic and pandemic management. “This is not the same situation we were in six years ago.”

International monitoring

Health officials have contacted passengers from at least 12 countries who left the ship earlier in April. Monitoring is under way in multiple regions, including the United States and Singapore, where returning travellers are being tracked or tested despite showing no symptoms.

- The CDC in the US said the risk to the public is extremely low. States such as Georgia, Arizona, California, and Texas are monitoring returning residents.

- Singapore has isolated and is testing two residents who were on board.

- A French contact has also been identified without symptoms.

US President Donald Trump stated: “It’s very much, we hope, under control,” adding that he hoped there would be no spread in the US.

Hantavirus is typically transmitted through contact with infected rodents. While rare, human-to-human transmission has been recorded. Despite the deaths linked to this outbreak, health agencies emphasise that the situation remains contained, with no evidence of widespread transmission beyond those directly connected to the cruise.

WHO stresses global risk remains low despite rare human‑to‑human transmission of the Andean strain. Photo credit: KierStarmer/X

Source: Getty Images

Hantavirus outbreak raises travel safety concerns

Legit.ng earlier reported that a rare hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship has raised new concerns about travel safety ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With millions of fans expected to travel internationally, health officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Source: Legit.ng