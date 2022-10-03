Emma Norton’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Who is Emma Norton? She is a young TikTok star and social media influencer. Mostly, she is famous for sharing lip-syncs, dance, comedy, and beauty-related videos on TikTok. She commands a massive fan following on TikTok and various social media platforms.

Photo: @emmanorts on Instagram (modified by author)

Emma Norton is a popular social media influencer. She boasts significant popularity across various social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. She also endorses various brands, such as Dolls Kill. In addition, she appeared on the covers of Hazze Magazine and Runway.

Profile summary

Full name Emma Norton Gender Female Date of birth 6 October 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Colorado, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light blue Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Sam Vicchiollo Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @emmanorts Twitter @emmanorts TikTok @emmanortss

Emma Norton’s biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in Colorado, United States of America and currently resides in Los Angeles, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Emma Norton?

The social media influencer is 19 years old as of 2022. When is Emma Norton's birthday? She was born on 6 October 2003. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Emma Norton do for a living?

Emma Norts is a social media influencer and TikToker known for her lip-syncs, dance, comedy, and beauty-related videos. Emma Norton's TikTok account has over 9.8 million followers and 310 million likes at the time of writing.

Aside from TikTok, she is also popular on Instagram, with over 507 thousand followers. She majorly shares her cosplay outfits, lifestyle and fashion pictures. She also uses the platform to endorse various brands, such as Dolls Kill and Nana Jacqueline. Her Twitter account has over 10 thousand followers.

What is Emma Norton's net worth?

The young social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Emma Norton dating?

The young American social media entertainer is currently in a romantic relationship with her fellow TikTok star Sam Vicchiollo. The two sometimes make videos together on TikTok. According to her Instagram bio, she is a supporter of the queer community.

Emma Norton's height and weight

The TikTok star is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are around 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).

Fast Facts about Emma Norton

Who is Emma Norton? She is a young TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. What is Emma Norton famous for? She is best known for sharing her cosplay work, lip-syncs, dance, comedy, and beauty-related videos on her TikTok account. What is Emma Norton's age? The social media influencer is 19 years old as of 2022. She was born on 6 October 2003. What is Emma Norton's zodiac sign? She is a Libra. What is Emma Norton’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. What is Emma Norton’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Where does Emma Norton live? The TikTok star currently resides in Los Angeles, United States. Who is Emma Norton dating? She is currently dating her fellow TikTok star, Sam Vicchiollo.

Emma Norton is a young online personality who has become famous because of her content. Her unique and consistent work has earned her significant popularity, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

