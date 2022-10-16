Zoe Roe’s biography: age, siblings, net worth, husband drama

Zoe Roe is a model, TikTok star, and social media influencer from the United States. She is widely known for sharing lip-syncs, short comedy, and dance videos on her TikTok account. She rose to stardom in 2020 following a viral TikTok video where she exposed a cheating husband.

Zoe Roe started her TikTok journey in May 2020. She has established a huge audience on social media, especially on TikTok and Instagram. Additionally, she is a model who has worked for various brands, such as Savage X Fenty.

Profile summary

Name Zoe Roe Gender Female Date of birth 26 October 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Greater Chicago Area, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bis*xual Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 35-34-24 Body measurements in centimetres 89-86-61 Siblings 2 Relationship status Single College Joliet Junior College, North Central College Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $500k-$1 million Instagram @zozoroe TikTok @zozoroe

Zoe Roe's biography

The American TikTok star was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She was raised alongside her two sisters. Roe attended Joliet Junior College, and later, in 2013, she joined North Central College.

How old is Zoe Roe?

Zoe Roe's age is 28 years as of 2022. She was born on 26 October 1994. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Zoe is widely known as a TikTok star. She started her TikTok journey in May 2020. Her videos on TikTok include lip-syncs, dance, and comedy clips. Currently, she has accumulated over 8.3 million followers and more than 322 million likes.

The Instagram sensation rose to fame in 2020 after her video exposing a cheating husband went viral on TikTok. In the story, she told her fans how she worked at a jewellery store, and a man came to purchase gifts for his wife and girlfriend. In the process of packing, Zoe mixed up the bags containing the gifts.

She created her YouTube channel on 17 June 2021. The channel has over two thousand subscribers and contains four short videos only. However, the account has not been active for the past year.

Aside from TikTok and YouTube, she is also popular on Instagram, with over 1.5 million followers. She majorly shares funny short videos and her modelling pictures. She is also active on OnlyFans. The American model owns an online store where she sells shirts, mugs, phone cases, hoodies and more.

Zoe is an actress-model working with various brands like PANDORA Sadra Holdings as a sales associate since 2016 and The Second City, Chicago, Illinois as an actor since 2014. The model also worked at Sports Authority as a sales associate from September 2015 to June 2016 and also at Anthropologie as a sales associate for five months from September 2015.

What is Zoe Roe's net worth?

The Instagram star has an alleged net worth of between $500k and $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours, brand endorsements and her online business.

Fast facts about Zoe Roe

Who is Zoe Roe? She is an American TikTok star, actress-model and internet personality. When is Zoe Roe's birthday? The American model celebrates her birthday on 26 October annually. Who are Zoe Roe's siblings? She was raised alongside her two sisters. What is Zoe Roe's real name? Her real full last name remains a mystery. Was Zoe Roe on Nickelodeon? Yes, when asked by a fan whether it was difficult to switch from a Nickelodeon star to a normal girl, she admitted it was hard. Who is Zoe Roe's husband? The model is yet to be married. She is not dating anybody at the time of writing. Where does Zoe Roe live? She currently resides in Greater Chicago Area, United States.

Zoe Roe is an actress, model, TikToker and social media personality. She rose to fame in 2020 after she exposed a cheating husband. She was raised alongside two siblings, all sisters.

