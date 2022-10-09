Famous Ocean’s biography: age, real name, siblings, net worth

Who is Famous Ocean? She is an American up-and-coming rapper, singer and social media influencer. She is best known for being part of the hip-hop group Hollywood Dollz. She also co-runs a joint YouTube channel alongside her two sisters, where they majorly share their music, pranks, vlogs and Q&As.

What is Famous Ocean’s real name? Her real name is Kayla. She is a budding rap artist. Kayla released her debut single titled So Groovy in 2017. Some of her other songs include Get Active, Savage, and No Smoke. She is also a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram.

Profile summary

Real name Kayla Nickname Famous Ocean Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @famousoceann

Famous Ocean’s biography

The rising rapper was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, where she currently resides. Her real name is Kayla. She is an American national of African-American heritage. She grew up alongside two siblings, an elder sister named Hollywood and a younger sister named Stacie, popularly known by their nicknames Kung Fu and Superstacie.

How old is Famous Ocean?

The social media influencer is 20 years old as of 2022. When is Famous Ocean's birthday? She was born on 9 October 2002. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Famous Ocean’s career

Famous Ocean is a rising rapper and social media influencer. She released her debut single, So Groovy, in November 2017. Together with her two sisters, they formed a hip-hop group called Hollywood Dollz. They published their first song on SoundCloud.

She and her sisters have a joint YouTube channel Famous Ocean x KungFu, created on 4 September 2017 and uploaded their first track Big Ole Flex on 12 September 2017. In 2019, the trio also released Get Active.

Famous Ocean and Kung Fu have a few songs. They include:

M.A.B

NOBODY SAFE

No Pressure,

No Smoke

Savage

Crop Top

Their YouTube channel also contains pranks, vlogs, Q&As and story times. The channel has accumulated over 384 thousand subscribers as of writing.

Famous is also popular on Instagram, with over 2.8 million followers. She particularly shares her lifestyle pictures alongside her sisters. She also uses the platform to promote her music and endorse various products such as Exclusive Life and Hair Extensions.

She is also on TikTok with over 15 thousand followers and 103 thousand likes. Lastly, her Twitter account has almost 54 thousand followers.

What is Famous Ocean’s net worth?

The American social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her music career and brand endorsements.

Who is Famous Ocean dating?

The social media influencer is not dating anyone at the moment; she is presumed single. However, she was previously in a relationship with an American R&B singer Turran Coleman famously known as Luh Kel.

Her ex-boyfriend is the lead vocalist of the St. Louis-based super group ProjecX. She also dated her fellow Instagram star, dancer and social media influencer Chris Gone Crazy.

Famous Ocean’s height and weight

The young American rapper stands at the height of 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). She weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Famous Ocean

Who is Famous Ocean? She is a young American rapper, singer and social media influencer. What state is Famous Ocean from? Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America What is Famous Ocean's real name? Her real name is Kayla. What is Famous Ocean's age? She is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born on 9 October 2002. Who are Famous Ocean's sisters? She has an elder sister called Hollywood and a younger sister named Stacie. What is Famous Ocean's net worth? The rapper has an estimated net worth of $1 million. What is Famous Ocean’s height? She is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Who is Famous Ocean dating? The American rap artist is not dating anyone at the moment; she is seemingly single.

Famous Ocean is a rising rapper, singer, and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best known for being a member of the rap group called Hollywood Dollz. She has released a few songs alongside her sister Kung Fu.

