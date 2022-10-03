Prymrr’s biography: age, height, real name, sister, boyfriend

Prymrr is an actress, dancer, rapper, singer, model and social media influencer from the United States. She first came into the limelight for her appearances in the music video for Never Give Up by Sia. She has also appeared in a number of movies and television shows, such as Immaculate (2018) and Sawyer Sharbino (2022).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: @prymrr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Prymrr is a rising social media influencer with a considerable following on YouTube and Instagram. She is also an up-and-coming singer, and she has released a number of songs, including her debut single titled Gamblin, which won the Best Performance in a Music Video – Young Artist at the Young Artist Awards in 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Imrryr LoBasso Famous as Prymrr Gender Female Date of birth 6 October 2005 Age 17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Bakersfield, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’11’’ Height in centimetres 150 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Body measurements in inches 28-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 71-61-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother LisaAnn LoBasso Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, dancer, singer, actress, social media influencer

Prymrr’s biography

The young rapper was born in Bakersfield, California, United States of America and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her real name is Imrryr LoBasso; she was named after the Dreaming City from the works of Michael Moorcock. Her mother is called LisaAnn LoBasso. Prymrr grew up alongside two sisters named Jasmin and Xitlali.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Prymrr?

The social media personality is 17 years old as of 2022. When is Prymrr’s birthday? She was born on 6 October 2005. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Prymrr’s profession?

She is a dancer, actress, rapper, model and social media influencer. Prior to becoming famous, she also used to wrestle professionally, and she even got second place in a state competition in 2016.

She began her professional dancing career at the age of 9. Prymrr was part of Abby Lee Boot Camp, organized by dance coach Abby Lee Miller. She appeared on Dance Moms alongside professional dancers Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler.

She gained popularity when she was featured in the music videos Never Give Up by Sia and Straight Outta V*gina by P*ssy Riot. She has also been featured in some movies and TV series, as listed below:

Immaculate (2018) as Dolly

(2018) as Dolly Glass Jaw (2018) as Student

(2018) as Student Ice Cream in the Cupboard (2019) as Singing child

(2019) as Singing child Sawyer Sharbino (2022) as Prymrr

(2022) as Prymrr Landfill (TBA) as Student / Sally

(TBA) as Student / Sally Bond of Justice: Kizuna (Post-production) as Kid #2

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 26 February 2017. She mostly uploads pranks, challenges, vlogs, Q&As, dancing, reactions and beauty-related content. Currently, the channel has 345 thousand subscribers.

She is also popular on Instagram, where she boasts over 213 thousand followers at the present. She mainly shares her lifestyle pictures alongside her friends.

She is a rising rapper and has released a number of rap songs which are available on her YouTube channel. She released her debut song titled Gamblin in 2018. Her other songs include Take Over and No Label. She has also done numerous cover songs, such as Lose You To Love Me by Selena Gomez and Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish.

Who is Prymrr's boyfriend?

The rising American rapper is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has not confirmed any information about her current relationship. However, she once confirmed that she had been previously in at least one relationship.

How tall is Prymrr?

The social media personality stands at 4 feet 11 inches (150 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 99 pounds (42 kilograms). Her measurements are 28-24-34 inches (71-61-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Prymrr

Who is Prymrr? She is a young American dancer, rapper, singer, actress, model and social media influencer. What is Prymrr's real name? Her real name is Imrryr LoBasso. Where is Prymrr from? She was born in Bakersfield, California, United States of America. What is Prymrr's age? She is 17 years old as of 2022. Who are Prymrr's sisters? They are named Jasmin and Xitlali. What is Prymrr's height? She stands at 4 feet 11 inches (150 centimetres). Are Prymrr and Gabe dating? No, the two have been close friends for a while now. They often make YouTube videos together.

Prymrr is a young dancer, actress, rapper, singer, model and social media influencer from the United States. She gained prominence for her appearances in several popular music videos, as well as for her social media presense.

READ ALSO: Vardan Antonyan’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality

Legit.ng recently published Vardan Antonyan's biography. He is an American YouTuber and social media influencer. He is best known for uploading gaming and comedy-related content on YouTube.

Vardan Antonyan was born on 25 September 2006 in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he currently resides. He boasts significant popularity across various social media platforms, particularly on YouTube and Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng