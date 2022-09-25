Nicholas Cirillo’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Nicholas Cirillo is a popular actor from the United States of America. He first rose to stardom in 2020 after appearing in the TV series Outer Banks. However, he gained more fame in 2022 after being featured in the TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as Cousin Ched. He is also recognized for his roles in The Giant, The Act, and Stranger Things.

Nicholas Cirillo is an exceptionally talented actor with versatile acting skills. He made his acting debut in 2019 in the television series The Act. He has appeared in various movies and TV shows, including Stranger Things and Teenage Bounty Hunters. In addition, he is also the co-owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome.

Profile summary

Full name Nicholas Vincent Cirillo Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wilkesboro, North Carolina, United States Current residence Wilkesboro, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Dr Nicholas Cirillo Mother Joyce Ronda Cirillo Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Wilkes Central High School Profession Actor Net worth $1 million

Nicholas Cirillo's biography

The aspiring actor was born Nicholas Vincent Cirillo in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Dr Nicholas Cirillo and Joyce Ronda.

His father was a gastroenterologist at the Wilkes Medical Centre. He died on 6 May 2006. Nick Cirillo grew up alongside two sisters, Lauren Nicole and Victoria Elizabeth Cirillo.

He graduated from Wilkes Central High School in 2014. He also studied acting at the Actor's Group in Winston Salem.

How old is Nicholas Cirillo?

The American actor is 25 years old as of 2022. When is Nicholas Cirillo's birthday? He was born on 5 June 1997. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Nicholas Cirillo’s career

Nicholas Cirillo started his acting career in 2019 when he appeared in the television series The Act, where he played the role of Luke. In the same year, he also landed more significant roles in famous films and TV shows such as Stranger Things and The Giant.

He first came into the limelight after portraying the character of Barry in the Netflix series Outer Banks in 2020. However, his big break came in 2022 when he was featured in the TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as Cousin Ched. In the series, he stars alongside popular stars such as Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil and Tatiana Maslany.

Nicholas Cirillo's movies and TV shows

The following are TV shows and films in which Barry from Outer Banks has been featured, according to his IMDb profile.

The Act (2019) as Luke

(2019) as Luke Stranger Things (2019) as Teenager

(2019) as Teenager The Giant (2019) as Taylor

(2019) as Taylor Outer Banks (2020) as Barry

(2020) as Barry Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020) as Jennings

(2020) as Jennings Ida Red (2021) as Petey

(2021) as Petey Good Egg (2022) as Gio Mancini

(2022) as Gio Mancini She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) as Cousin Ched

(2022) as Cousin Ched P*ker Face (2022)

(2022) Fresh Kills (post-production) as Allie

(post-production) as Allie Jesus Revolution (filming)

What is Nick Cirillo's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the budding actor has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. His primary source of income is his acting career.

What is Nicholas Cirillo’s height?

The rising American actor is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres and weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Nicholas Cirillo

Who is Nicholas Cirillo? He is an American actor. He first rose to stardom in 2020 after starring in the TV series Outer Banks as Barry. Where is Nicholas Cirillo from? The actor was born in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, United States of America. What is Nicholas Cirillo's age? He is 25 years old as of 2022. He was born on 5 June 1997. What is Nicholas Cirillo's ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity. Who are Nicholas Cirillo's sisters? They are named Lauren Nicole and Victoria Elizabeth Cirillo. What is Nicholas Cirillo's height? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. What is Nick Cirillo’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Who is Nicholas Cirillo dating? The American actor is currently presumed single since he has neither revealed any information about his previous nor current relationships.

Nicholas Cirillo is a growing actor from the United States of America. The actor boasts 12 acting credits under his name. He is currently filming his upcoming movie Jesus Revolution.

