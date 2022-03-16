William Franklyn Miller’s biography: age, height, Movies and TV shows

Who is William Franklyn Miller? He is a British teenage actor, model and social media influencer. He has starred in numerous films and TV series, but he is best recognized for his role in Arrow. The actor also boasts a massive following on social media and YouTube.

The British model strikes a pose during a photoshoot. Photo: @william.franklyn.miller

Source: Instagram

Where does William Franklyn-Miller live? He resides in Somerset, England, with his family. Read the article for more details about him.

Profile summary

Full name : William Franklyn-Miller

: William Franklyn-Miller Nickname : Will

: Will Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 25 March 2004

: 25 March 2004 Age : 18 years old (as of March 2022)

: 18 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Devon, England, UK

: Devon, England, UK Current residence : Somerset, England, UK

: Somerset, England, UK Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6’ 3”

: 6’ 3” Height in centimetres : 191

: 191 Weight in pounds : 163

: 163 Weight in kilograms : 74

: 74 Shoe size : 10 UK

: 10 UK Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Shannon Franklyn-Miller

: Shannon Franklyn-Miller Father : Andy Franklyn-Miller

: Andy Franklyn-Miller Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Lily Chee

: Lily Chee Alma Mater : Scotch College and King’s InterHigh

: Scotch College and King’s InterHigh Profession : Model, actor, and social media influencer

: Model, actor, and social media influencer Net worth : $700k

: $700k Instagram : @william.franklyn.miller

: @william.franklyn.miller YouTube: @William Franklyn-Miller

William Franklyn Miller’s biography

He was born on 25 March 2004 in Devon, England, UK. William Franklyn Miller’s parents are Andy and Shannon Franklyn-Miller. He grew up in London, UK, Melbourne, Australia and Dublin, Ireland.

William Franklyn Miller’s siblings are Noah and Sienna.

He attended Scotch College in Melbourne and then later opted to join King’s InterHigh for online classes, which suited his busy schedule as an actor.

What nationality is William Franklyn Miller?

The up-and-coming actor is British.

A picture of the young multi-talented celebrity. Photo: @william.franklyn.miller

Source: Instagram

Who is William Franklyn Miller’s sister?

She is called Sienna Franklyn-Miller. Sienna is 14 years old, and she is a budding Instagram celebrity.

When is William Franklyn Miller’s birthday?

The actor marks his birthday on 25 March every year, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is William Franklyn Miller?

William Franklyn Miller’s age is 18 years as of March 2022.

Why is William Franklyn Miller famous?

Will is a renowned model, actor, and social media influencer. As a model, he has worked with worldwide recognized brands and featured in fashion and modelling printouts such as LA Petite Magazine, Hooligans Magazine, and Halcyon Kids. He is signed with The Artist Partnership and Chapter Management.

What movies was Franklyn Miller in?

The actor started acting in 2016 when he starred in Jack Irish. He is popularly known for portraying Young Joseph Wilson in the TV series Arrow. Other William Franklyn-Miller’s movies and TV shows include;

Four Kids and It (2020) as Carl

(2020) as Carl Medici (2019) as Giovanni de’ Medici

(2019) as Giovanni de’ Medici Intern-in-Chief (2019) as Ezra

(2019) as Ezra The Resurgence (2018) as Will

(2018) as Will Neighbours (2017) as Brandon Henley

(2017) as Brandon Henley A Fish Out of Water (2016) as Zac

Additionally, he has a self-titled YouTube channel created in July 2016 with more than 200K subscribers. He uses the platform to share vlogs, acting scene videos, and personal moments.

How much is William Franklyn-Miller worth?

There is no reliable information regarding his net worth, but Popular Networth alleges that it is approximately $700 thousand.

The actor at a hotel room in London. Photo: @william.franklyn.miller

Source: Instagram

Who is William Franklyn-Miller’s girlfriend?

The TV star is reportedly dating actress Lily Chee. Occasionally, they share their pictures on social media.

How tall is William Franklyn Miller?

William Franklyn Miller’s height is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm), and he weighs approximately 163 lbs (74 kg). He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Social media presence

He is an active social media user. Will’s Instagram account has 2.1 million followers, and his Twitter account has more than 45K followers. The entertainer shares his modelling pictures on the platforms.

William Franklyn Miller is an up-and-coming actor with ten acting credits. He is also into modelling. Currently, he is partnering with Chapter Management and The Artists Partnership.

