Alessandra Brawn: get to know more about Will Arnett's girlfriend

Alessandra Brawn is an American entrepreneur and public relations manager. She gained fame for being Will Arnett’s girlfriend. Her boyfriend is a popular Canadian actor, comedian and producer widely known for playing Gob in Arrested Development. He has also made a name in the film industry, featuring in The Lego Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Lego Batman Movie.

Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett attend the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Alessandra Brawn is an entrepreneur and skilled fashion designer. Throughout her career, she has run and managed various businesses, such as the Chapel clothing line. Will Arnett’s girlfriend resides in Los Angeles, California.

Profile summary

Full name Alessandra Brawn Gender Female Date of birth 8 January 1987 Age 36 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 138 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Gordon Brawn Mother Joyce Griffin Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Will Arnett Children 2 College Emerson College Profession Entrepreneur, fashion designer, PR manager Net worth $5 million

Alessandra Brawn’s bio

The American businesswoman hails from New York, United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Alessandra’s mom is Joyce Griffin, while her father is Gordon Brawn. Her mother, Joyce, used to work as a midwife at New York’s Beth Israel Medical Center. The entrepreneur has a younger sister named Michaela Brawn.

Will Arnett’s partner joined Emerson College in Boston, Los Angeles, in 2007 to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Communications. She eventually graduated in 2009. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also attended Columbia University in 2005 but has not revealed what she majored in.

What is Alessandra Brawn’s age?

Will Arnett’s partner is 36 years as of 2023. She was born on 8 January 1987. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Alessandra Brawn (L) and Will Arnett attend Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rachel Murray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Career

Upon graduating from Emerson College, Alessandra worked as an assistant photo editor at Artforum International Magazine. She worked there for about three years until May 2010. From May 2013 to June 2014, she worked as the director of marketing and public relations at Sidney Garber jewellery company in New York City, USA.

Much later, Arnett joined a luxury fashion and lifestyle brand, Kiki De Montparnasse, where she worked as a marketing and public relations manager. She stayed there for about six years until May 2016. Moreover, Alessandra was the CEO & President of Chapel, a clothing brand, from April 2016 to September 2017.

What is Alessandra Brawn's net worth?

According to Stars Offline, the American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is her entrepreneurial adventures.

When did Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn meet?

Will Arnett’s relationship with Alessandra hit the headlines when they walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys at The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The duo has been dating since then. The couple welcomed their first-born son, Alexander "Denny" Denison, on 27 May 2020.

Before meeting Alessandra, Will Arnett was previously married to Ann Miller and Amy Poehler. The actor has two children from his previous relationship with Amy, namely Abel James and Archibald William Emerson.

Who is Alessandra Brawn’s ex-husband?

The American entrepreneur was previously married to Jon Neidich. Jon is a prominent restaurateur and businessman from New York. The ex-couple exchanged their wedding vows in October 2014. Their wedding happened in Pisa, Italy. After being together for about four years, they decided to call it quits in 2018. Alessandra shares a son named Nash with her ex-husband, Jon.

Alessandra Brawn Neidich (L) and Jon Neidich attend the Hugo Boss Prize 2018 Artists Dinner at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Alessandra Brawn?

Will Arnett’s partner stands at 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 138 pounds (63 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Alessandra Brawn? She is a renowned marketing and public relations manager and entrepreneur from the United States. Who is Will Arnett dating? The Canadian actor, comedian and producer’s girlfriend is Alessandra Brawn. What is Alessandra Brawn’s age? She is 36 years as of 2023. What is Alessandra Brawn's net worth? The entrepreneur’s net worth is alleged to be $5 million. Who is Alessandra Brawn’s ex-husband? Her ex-husband is a prominent restaurateur and businessman, Jon Neidich. When did Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn meet? The couple started dating in 2019.

Alessandra Brawn has succeeded in making her name in the business world as a marketing and public relations manager and entrepreneur. She is also widely recognised as the girlfriend of the Canadian actor, comedian and producer Will Arnett.

