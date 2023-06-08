Does James Marsden have a wife? The actor’s relationship history

James Marsden is an American actor, singer, and former model. He rose to fame after playing Cyclops in the X-Men movie franchise. While his professional life is an open book, not much is known about his relationships. Does James Marsden have a wife? Discover more about his love life.

James Marsden attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

James Marsden started his career in 1993 when he played Eddie in the TV series The Nanny. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and , including Hairspray, 27 Dresses, Enchanted, Dead to Me, Westworld and 30 Rock. As a Hollywood heartthrob, his relationships have been of interest among fans.

Profile summary

Full name James Paul Marsden Nickname James Marsden Gender Male Date of birth 18 September 1973 Age 49 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Stillwater, Oklahoma, United States Current residence West Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Mother Kathleen Marsden Father James Luther Marsden Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Edei Children 3 School Putnam City North High School University Oklahoma State University Profession Actor, singer, former model Net worth $10 million

Does James Marsden have a wife?

Who is James Marsden's wife? The Hollywood actor is unmarried, but has been married once in the past.

The Dead To Me star was married to Lisa Linde, an American actress best known for her role in the TV series Days of Our Lives. The two met in 1995 and tied the knot in July 2000. They have two children together, Jack, born in 2001, and Mary, born in 2005.

James Marsden and wife Lisa Linde arrive to the World Premiere of "HOP" at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 27, 2011 in Universal City, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Their decade-long union ended on 23 September when Linde filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Linde and Marsden co-parent their children and have remained friends after the divorce.

James Marsden's relationship history

Over the years, Marsden has been linked with around four high-profile women. Below is a look at his past relationships.

Rose Costa (2012)

Model Rose Costa attends the 6th Annual Night of Generosity Gala at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

James Marsden and Rose Costa's pregnancy news surfaced in June 2012. Costa's relationship with ex-boyfriend actor Chris Santos had just ended when she started dating Marsden. They were said to have spent a night together in Miami, after which she found out she was pregnant. Their son William Luca was born on 14 December 2012, and the couple broke up shortly after.

Cherie Thibodeaux (2012)

Cherie Thibodeaux attends the Right and Left Studios World Premiere of "End Trip" at Dances With Films Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Graves

The famous actor is rumoured to have dated actress Cherie Thibodeaux in 2012. None of them, however, confirmed the rumours.

Suki Waterhouse (2015 )

Suki Waterhouse attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Rumours of the two dating emerged in April 2015 after the two were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles. However, neither Suki nor Marsden confirmed these rumours.

Edei (2015–Present)

US actor James Marsden and partner British singer/songwriter Edei arrive for the premiere of Netflix's "Dead To Me" Season 1 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Mark Ralston

Who is James Marsden's girlfriend? He has been in a long-term relationship with British singer and songwriter Edei. According to Marie Claire Australia, the duo started dating in September 2015 and were first spotted together in New York City. They became public in February 2016 after he joined the British musician on stage to perform an Ed Sheeran duet.

Edei was born Emma Design on 19 September 1988 in the UK. She is known for songs like Loved, I'll Go, In My Bed, It Was You, and Invisible Scar. The singer relocated to America in 2015 to pursue her music career. Although the two like to keep their relationship private, the actor posted a picture of them on Valentine's 2019. He captioned it,

Happy Valentine's Day to this angel, @edeimusic ❤️.

FAQs

Who is James Marsden? He is a well-known American actor, singer and former model. Where is James Marsden from? He is from Stillwater, Oklahoma but resides in Austin, Texas, USA. Does James Marsden have a partner? Yes, the actor has been dating British singer-songwriter, Edei. Is James Marsden dating? Yes, the Jury Duty star has been in a long-term relationship with British singer and songwriter Edei. Is James Marsden still married? No, the actor is divorced. He has not remarried. How many children does James Marsden have? He has three kids. Jack, Mary James and William Luca. How tall is James Marsden? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 179 centimetres tall. How much is James Marsden worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is worth $10 million.

Does James Marsden have a wife? The American actor is divorced. He, however, has been linked with a few women and is currently dating British singer-songwriter Edei. They have been together since 2015.

