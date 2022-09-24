Princess Misty’s biography: age, height, real name, baby, net worth

Princess Misty is a YouTuber, dancer and social media personality from the United States of America. She came into the limelight for uploading entertaining content on her self-titled YouTube channel. The Internet sensation is known for uploading pranks, reaction videos and general lifestyle videos.

Photo: @prinmidip_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Princess Misty has amassed an extensive fan base on other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. She is known for sharing challenges, lips-syncing and dance videos on TikTok.

Profile summary

Real name Misty Foster Famous as Princess Misty Gender Female Date of birth 1 October 2004 Age 18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 1 Baby father Riccarius Duffie Profession YouTuber, dancer, social media influencer Net worth $500,000

Princess Misty’s biography

She was born on 1 October 2004 in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. What is Princess Misty’s real name? She was born Misty Foster.

According to a video she shared on YouTube, she has two younger brothers. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is African-American.

How old is Princess Misty?

The American YouTube content creator is 18 years old as of 2022. When is Princess Misty’s birthday? She was born on 1 October 2004. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Princess Misty known for?

Princess Misty is a dancer and social media sensation known for pranks, reaction videos and lifestyle-related content on YouTube. She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 16 October 2017. Presently, she has over 652 thousand subscribers.

She is also famous on Instagram for sharing lifestyle photos. She uses her Instagram to share dance videos and short hilarious videos. Presently, she has over 821 thousand followers. She has another Instagram account consisting mainly of short videos and photos she shared when she was young. The account has over 50 thousand followers, but it has not been updated since 2021.

She is active on TikTok with over 234 thousand followers. She uses the platform to showcase her dancing skills and post lip-syncing and short funny videos. She frequently features her family members in her TikTok videos. She is a brand ambassador of the Curlyme Hair beauty company.

What is Princess Misty’s net worth?

The social media personality has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand. However, this information is not official. She makes her fortune from her social media career. She also earns a decent amount from being a brand ambassador.

Who is Princess Misty’s boyfriend?

The American YouTuber is not in a relationship at the moment. She was previously involved with Riccarius Duffie, popularly known as RaayGotFame, and the two have a son. Princess Misty's baby daddy is a social media star well-known for his lips-syncing and dance videos on TikTok.

Princess Misty’s pregnancy came with a lot of complications. During her pregnancy, she had appointments with her doctor due to the difficulties and sleepless nights. Moreover, her pregnancy was smaller than normal pregnancies.

According to a post she shared, she received much hate from her fans because they thought she was lying about her pregnancy. She had to post an ultrasound to make them believe she was pregnant.

The baby was born three months early on 6 July 2022. In a YouTube video, she said that she was told that the baby had to be delivered because of some complications she had with the pregnancy. She delivered her son safely, but the baby had to be admitted to the hospital. Princess Misty’s baby is called Kartiyr Kior Foster-Duffie.

On 11 September 2022, she uploaded a video on YouTube sharing the good news about her baby coming home soon after being admitted to the hospital for nearly two months. Her baby is okay now, and he can breathe on his own without an incubator.

What is Princess Misty’s height?

She stands at the height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs 119 pounds (54 kg).

Princess Misty’s fast facts

Princess Misty is an American YouTube content creator known for her entertaining videos on YouTube. She uploads pranks, challenges, reaction videos and lifestyle videos. She is famous on TikTok and Instagram with an extensive following.

