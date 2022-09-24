Mya Nicole Johnson’s biography: age, birthday, net worth

Who is Mya Nicole? She is a content creator, dancer and social media personality from the United States of America. She is known for her entertaining videos on YouTube. She is also an actress known for her role as Lisa in the television series Crown Lake.

Mya Nicole has amassed a vast following on her social media platforms, especially TikTok and Instagram. She showcases her dancing skills on TikTok. The internet sensation also shares lip-syncing videos and challenges on her account. She is a member of a famous social media group called Tha Bad Kids.

Profile summary

Full name Mya Nicole Johnson Famous as Theemyanicole Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 2005 Age 16 years (as of September 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States of America Current residence Houston, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Black (mostly dyed) Eye colour Brown Mother Candice Rangel Siblings 2 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Mykel Conder Profession Content creator, dancer, actress, social media influencer Net worth $1 million YouTube Theemyanicole Instagram @theemyanicole

Mya Nicole’s biography

She was born on 20 December 2005 in Houston, Texas, the United States of America. Her mother’s name is Candice Rangel. She has a younger brother and sister named SJ and Nina Rae. She usually features them in her YouTube videos.

On 19 January 2022, she uploaded a video with her two siblings planning to surprise their mother during her birthday. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity, African-American.

How old is Theemyanicole?

The American social media influencer is 16 years old as of 2022. When is Theemyanicole’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 20th of December. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Mya Nicole Johnson famous?

She is a content creator, dancer, actress and social media personality. She created her YouTube channel on 5 October 2016 and uploaded her first YouTube video on 1 July 2019. She posts a variety of content such as vlogs, pranks and challenges. Presently, she has over 334 thousand subscribers.

She is a member of The Bad Kids, a popular social media group. The members are known for posting parody cover videos, funny skits, pranks and music videos. Initially, they shared their content on FunnyMike YouTube channel.

Mya Nicole is also a dancer. She shares her dance videos, lip-syncs videos, challenges and other relatable videos on TikTok. Presently she has over 1.7 million followers. She is also an Instagram star with a vast following. Currently, she has amassed over 1.6million followers.

What movie was Mya Nicole in? Mya from The Bad Kids is also an actress. According to IMDB, the internet sensation played the role of Lisa in the television series Crown Lake.

What is Mya Nicole Johnson’s net worth?

Her alleged net worth is $1 million. She earns her income from her social media career. However, this information is not official.

Who is Mya Nicole’s boyfriend?

She is in a relationship with Mykel Conder, popularly known as Bad Kid Mykel. He is a rapper and social media star. He is also a member of The Bad Kids. On 26 July, she uploaded a YouTube video about surprising her boyfriend with gifts on his birthday. The two frequently collaborate on YouTube.

How tall is Mya Nicole?

The American social media personality is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 119 pounds (54kg).

Mya Nicole’s fast facts

Mya Nicole is an American dancer, actress and social media personality. She has gained immense fame on YouTube, where she uploads challenges, pranks and vlogs. She is also part of The Bad Kids' social media group.

