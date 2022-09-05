Chloe Glass’ biography: what is known about Yungeen Ace’s girlfriend?

Chloe Glass is a popular YouTuber, social media influencer and entrepreneur from the United States. She is widely known for the YouTube channel Ace And Chloe, which she co-runs with her boyfriend. They mainly upload pranks, challenges, Q&As, and vlogs.

Chloe Glass commands a considerable following across various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. She is a brand ambassador for various brands such as KEYANTA, Perfectly Lavish Way, and Certified Touch LLC.

Profile summary

Full name Chloe Glass Gender Female Date of birth 13 September 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 55 Weight in kilograms 121 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Yungeen Ace Profession YouTuber, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million

Chloe Glass' biography

The YouTube star was born in the United States. She is an American citizen of African-American descent. She was raised in a Christian family.

How old is Chloe Glass?

Chloe Glass' age is 23 years old as of 2022. She was born on 13 September 1999. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

She is a YouTube content creator and social media influencer. She co-runs a YouTube channel alongside her boyfriend. They launched the YouTube channel on 31 December 2017. The YouTube channel has grown so popular, with 914 thousand subscribers at the time of writing. They uploads vlogs, pranks, challenges and Q&A videos.

The social media sensation is also on TikTok with a significant following, sharing dance videos and lip-syncs. Currently, she has over 565 thousand followers and more than 5 million likes.

Apart from YouTube and TikTok, she is also active and famous on Instagram. She mainly shares her bik*ni photos and photos with her boyfriend. She has 743 thousand followers as of this writing. She is also on Twitter with over 20 thousand followers.

The social media personality is an entrepreneur. Chloe, together with her boyfriend, operates an Airbnb business. Additionally, she owns a clothing line.

What is Chloe Glass' net worth?

According to All Famous Birthday, her net worth is estimated to be 1.5 million. However, this information is not verified. Besides her earnings from YouTube, Yungeen Ace's girlfriend also makes an extra income from brand endorsements and merchandise sales.

Who is Chloe Glass' boyfriend?

She is in a relationship with Yungeen Ace, whose real name is Keyanta Bullard. He is a popular American rapper. The two started dating in 2016, and they have been together since. They first met while studying in elementary school.

What is Chloe Glass' height?

The YouTube celebrity is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Fast facts about Chloe Glass

Chloe Glass is a YouTube star, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She is best known for the YouTube channel she runs alongside her boyfriend, Yungeen Ace. In addition, she owns a clothing line.

