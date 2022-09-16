Katiana Kay’s biography: age, zodiac sign, boyfriend, net worth

Katiana Kay is a digital content creator, model, and social media influencer from the United States. She has made a name for herself by sharing lip-sync, dance, and comedy videos on TikTok. She also creates content with her boyfriend Will.

Photo: @katiana on Instagram

Source: UGC

Katiana Kay started her social media journey in earnest in 2021. She now commands a considerable fan base on social media.

Profile summary

Full name Katiana Kay Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Pansexual Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 90-60-90 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend William James Goodall Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $2 million

Katiana Kay's biography

The social media personality was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Katiana's parents are from Mexico and Columbia, making her of mixed descent. She has a sister named Arely. She completed high school in 2020. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

How old is Katiana Kay?

Katiana Kay's age is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born on 23 February 2002. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Katiana Kay is a social media influencer and model. She is best known for her comedy and dance videos on TikTok. She has accumulated over 5 million followers on the account, but as of this writing it is no longer accessible on the platform. She also co-runs a TikTok account alongside her boyfriend, with over 3 million followers and more than 80 million likes.

The TikTok star is also famous and active on Instagram, with 731 thousand followers as of this writing. Her other account has 123 thousand followers. In addition, she has an Instagram account with her boyfriend. She also shares her photos and thoughts on Twitter with an audience of over 181 thousand followers.

The model launched her YouTube channel with over 26 thousand followers where she posts shorts. There is also a YouTube channel, Will & Katiana, that she runs alongside her boyfriend, with 129 thousand subscribers at present. The channel mainly contains short comedy clips they share on their TikTok account, as well as occasional longer videos.

Katiana is popular on OnlyFans, with both a free and a premium page. The American model owns an online store where she sells shirts, hoodies, accessories, and more.

What is Katiana's net worth?

According to Bio Overview, her alleged net worth is $2 million. However, this information is not verified. Her primary source of income is her business and social media endeavours.

Who is Katiana Kay's boyfriend?

The TikTok star is currently in a romantic relationship with William James Goodall. William is an American entrepreneur and CEO of Bay Smokes.

Fast facts about Katiana Kay

Who is Katiana Kay? She is a model, and social media influencer. When is Katiana Kay's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 23 February every year. What is Katiana Kay's age? The social media personality is 20 years old as of 2022. What is Katiana Kay's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces. What is Katiana Kay's net worth? She is estimated to be worth about $2 million. Who is Katiana Kay dating? She is dating William Goodall. What is Katiana Kay's ethnicity? She is of Mexican and Columbian descent.

Katiana Kay has a thriving career as a content creator on social media. She is widely known for her entertainment videos on TikTok. She is also known for sharing swimsuit photos on her Instagram page.

