Chris Sails’ biography: age, height, birthday, Queen Naija

Chris Sails is a well-known American rapper, YouTuber and social media personality. He came into the limelight when he and his former partner Queen Naija began sharing content on their joint YouTube channel, Chris and Queen, before their 2017 breakup. In addition, Chris has other YouTube channels where he mostly shares pranks, challenges, vlogs, and comedy videos.

Photo: @chrissails on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chris Sails has been in the social media game for nearly a decade. Since 2012, he has consistently been growing his audience on different platforms using his comedic talent. Aside from that, he has also helped create several singles, such as Letter To My Ex and Far From Perfect.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Jeremiah Sails Gender Male Date of birth 23 September 1995 Age 27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, MI, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Ex-wife Queen Naija Children 3 Siblings 9 Education Spring Garden University Profession YouTuber, rapper, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million

Chris Sails' biography

Where was Chris Sails born? The famous YouTuber was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States. He grew up alongside his nine siblings, five brothers, Deandre, Dawaine, Anthony, Terrel, and William, and four sisters, Mercedes, Patricia, Lineage, and Antonia.

He attended Spring Garden University to study business and marketing. However, he dropped out in his third year.

How old is Chris Sails?

Chris Sails' age is 27 years as of 2022. The American YouTuber was born on 23 September 1995. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Chris Sails do for a living?

Sails is an American rapper, YouTuber, and social media personality. He launched his first YouTube channel on 11 October 2012. In August 2016, Chris and his ex-wife Queen Naija launched another YouTube channel called Chris and Queen.

However, after their breakup in 2017, he changed its name to Chris Sails. His creative pranks, comedy, challenges and vlogs have enabled him to amass over 3 million subscribers to the YouTube channel. In addition, he has another YouTube channel Chris Sails Live, which he launched in 2017. The channel has over 500k subscribers.

Apart from YouTube, he also uploads his content on social media platforms, such as TikTok, where he has over 213 thousand followers. He also has a Twitter account with over 152 thousand followers. As for Instagram, the entertainer has gone through various usernames over the years. His seemingly most recent account has 6.5 thousand followers.

Besides being a social media influencer, he is also a rapper. He has helped create various songs, including Me and You, selfish and Don't Play With Love.

What is Chris Sails' net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. However, this is not official information. He mainly earns his wealth from his music and social media career.

Is Queen Naija still with Chris sails?

The American influencer was previously married to Queen Naija, an American singer and YouTuber. They started dating in 2013 after meeting at a basketball game. The ex-couple married in 2014, but their relationship did not last long, as they divorced in 2017. Queen Naija and Chris Sails have a son named Christopher Sails Jr., born on 17 February 2015.

Who is Chris Sails' new baby mother?

After his breakup with Queen Naija, he dated Erica Madison, with whom he has a son, Artist Sails. He was born on 20 September 2020. He also has a son named Blake (b. 2018) from his relationship with Hehleena Million.

How tall is Chris Sails?

The famous YouTuber is 6 feet 2 inches or 187 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Chris Sails? He is an American rapper, YouTuber and social media personality. He is known for his pranks, vlogs, and challenge videos. When is Chris Sails' birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 23 September every year. How old is Chris Sails? He is 27 years as of 2022. What is Chris Sails' zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Libra. Who are Chris Sails' kids? He has three children. Their names are Christopher Sails Jr., Blake and Artist. How tall is Chris Sails? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 187 centimetres tall. What is Chris Sails' net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million as of 2022.

Chris Sails is an American rapper, YouTuber and social media personality. He has made it big on social media at a young age. His content has earned him a considerable following, especially on YouTube.

