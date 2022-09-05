Enola Bedard’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Enola Bedard is a Canadian professional dancer, actress, choreographer, TikTok star and social media influencer. She is popularly known as a hip-hop and contemporary dancer. Her dance videos have significantly contributed to her online fame, especially on TikTok and Instagram.

Enola Bedard has modelled for popular brands such as Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing and Dolls Kill. She also posed for various photographers like Estuard Guinea.

Profile summary

Full name Enola Bedard Gender Female Date of birth 14 September 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Quebec City, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Single Profession Dancer, choreographer, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @enola.bedard TikTok @enola.bedard YouTube Enola Bedard

Enola Bedard's bio

The Canadian dancer was born in Quebec City, Canada. Her father is Stephane Bedard; he is a military man. She is the only child of her parents. She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity.

How old is Enola Bedard?

Enola Bedard's age is 22 years as of 2022. She was born on 14 September 2000. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Enola Bedard famous?

She is a model, professional dancer, actress, TikTok star and social media personality. She began learning how to dance at the age of 13 years. She later got a scholarship in Los Angeles, United States, to advance her dancing skills.

The TikTok star participated in dance competitions in her school dance shows. She has also performed at various events, including the Calibash music festival at the Crypto.com Arena for the singer Daddy Yankee. She also performed at the music event for Billboard.

She is widely known on TikTok, where she has acquired a significant following thanks to her dance and choreography videos. The dancer mainly films her videos in public places on Hollywood Boulevard, by the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Presently, she boasts over 15 million followers and more than 310 million likes.

Her fame has extended to other social media platforms, such as Instagram, with 1.8 million followers as of this writing. The Instagram celebrity uses her account to share the photos of her travels and dance videos with different dancers.

The social media celebrity has a self-titled YouTube channel which she created on 7 October 2017. She uploads her dance, workout videos and TikTok-related content. Currently, the channel has over 2 million subscribers.

What movies has Enola Bedard been in?

She has one acting credit to her name. She was featured in the TV series Julie and the Phantoms as a dancer in 2020. In 2022, she appeared in a Warner Bros. advertisement for the movie Elvis, though she did not star in the film.

What is Enola Bedard's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. However, this information is not official. She earns her wealth through brand-paid promotions and sponsorships on social media.

How tall is Enola Bedard?

Enola Bedard's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs approximately 112 pounds or 51 kilograms.

FAQs

