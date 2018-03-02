Who is the richest Yoruba actor in Nigeria? Top 10 in 2022

The Yoruba people are a West African ethnic group found in parts of Nigeria, Benin, and Togo, occupying a region generally known as Yorubaland. It is one of the three largest ethnic groups in Nigeria. Due to the group's huge population, the Yoruba play a significant role in numerous sectors in Nigeria, including entertainment. Numerous Yoruba actors have played varying roles in films and TV shows. Who is the richest Yoruba Actor in 2022?

Some of the richest Yoruba actors. Photo: @iyaboojofespris, @officialfaithiabalogun, @sanyeri01, @dayoamusa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Numerous Yoruba actors have made quite a fortune in the Nigerian entertainment industry. These include veteran actors who have been in the industry for decades and up-and-coming ones who recently entered the scene.

Who is the richest Yoruba actor in Nigeria in 2022?

Here is a look at the top 10 richest Yoruba actors in 2022.

10. Olaniyi Afonja - $350,000

Olaniyi in different poses. Photo: @sanyeri01 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Afonja Olaniyi, commonly known as Sanyeri, is a well-known Nigerian comedian best known for his roles in films like Muniru ati Ambali, Opakan, and Atiba. The actor was born in Oyo state and attended St. Michael Primary School and the Durbar Grammar School in Oyo Town.

He is presently 45 years old. Sanyeri's acting career began in 1992 when he played in a theatre play. In 1996, he got his big break after relocating to Lagos to pursue a career in acting. His illustrious career has seen him amass a $350,000 fortune over the years.

9. Muyiwa Ademola - $500,000

Muyiwa Ademola is a Nigerian actor born on January 26, 1971. Besides acting, Ademola is also a renowned film director and producer. In 2005, one of his films won the best indigenous film at the 1st Africa Movie Academy Awards.

He has also had numerous nominations and victories in various awards. The actor attended St. David's High School in Ibadan before venturing into the entertainment industry. Today, his net worth is estimated to be half a million dollars.

8. Wale Akorede Okunnu - $500,000

Akorede Okunnu is among Nigeria's most talented actors. Besides acting, Okunnu is also an accomplished producer, scriptwriter, and director. He is best known for his amazing portrayal of hilarious characters in Yoruba comedies over the years.

Okunnu was born and brought up in Ibadan but currently resides in Ogbomosho in Oyo state. Today, his net worth is estimated to be $500,000.

7. Iyabo Ojo - $600,000

Iyabo Ojo in stunning outfits. Photo: @iyaboojofespris (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Iyabo Ojo is a hugely popular Nigerian actress, film producer, TikTok sensation, online brand influencer, entrepreneur, and the founder and current president of Pinkies Foundation and Fepris Limited. The renowned actress is also a mother of two.

Recently, Iyabo was announced by Showmax as one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Lagos, adding to her already decorated acting career. The actress is currently worth about $600,000.

6. Faithia Balogun - $750,000

Faithia looking all happy. Photo: @officialfaithiabalogun (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faithia Williams is an accomplished Nigerian actress born on February 5, 1971. She has also worked as a filmmaker, producer, and movie director over the years. The actress landed her first acting role in the mid-1990s and has since portrayed numerous characters in many movies.

Besides acting in native Yoruba films, she has also had roles in several English movies. Faithia Balogun's net worth in 2022 is $750,000.

5. Dayo Amusa - $800,000

Dayo Musa in varying poses. Photo: @dayoamusa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Temidayo Amusa, commonly known as Dayo Amusa, is a Nigerian filmmaker, actress, singer, television show host, and entrepreneur. She is renowned for her remarkable portrayal of various characters in Yoruba movies.

Amusa was born on July 20, 1984, and is the first born in a family of five. Her father, Rasheed Amusa, is a retired engineer from Lagos, and her mother is an entrepreneur from Ogun. Dayo's net worth in 2022 is estimated at $800,000.

4. Mercy Aigbe - $1 million

Mercy Aigbe is a Nigerian model, actress, film director, and businesswoman. She was born on January 1, 1978, and is best known for her roles in Yoruba indigenous movies. The actress began her acting career by starring in local television shows, including the hugely popular Papa Ajasco.

Her big break in acting came in 2006 when she was cast to play a role in Ara, a movie produced by Remi Olupo. About ten years later, she founded the Mercy Aigbe Gentry School of Drama. Today, she is among the wealthiest Nigerian actresses, with a net worth of about $1 million.

3. Femi Adebayo - $1 million

Femi Adebayo is among Nigeria's wealthiest actors today. He was born on December 31, 1978, and is currently 43 years old (as of 2022). In addition to acting, he is also an accomplished film director, producer, lawyer, and the current Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State on arts, culture, and tourism.

Femi hails from a family with an acting history. His father, Adebayo Salami, is one of the best-known veteran Yoruba actors. Femi began his acting career in 1985 when he featured in his father's first movie titled Ogun Ajaye.

Since then, the actor has starred in hundreds of films, winning several awards in the process. Today, Femi Adebayo's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

2. Odunlade Adekola - $2.5 million

Odunlade Adekola. Photo: @odunomoadekola (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Odunlade Adekola is a renowned Yoruba actor, singer, filmmaker, writer, and director. He rose to fame following his starring role in Ishola Durojaye's 2003 movie, Asiri Gomina Wa. Since then, Adekola has appeared in numerous Yoruba movies.

The actor is the founder and current CEO of the Odunlade Adekola Film Production company. Today, he is the second-richest Yoruba actor. Odunlade Adekola's net worth in 2022 is about $2.5 million.

1. Funke Akindele - $4 million

Akindele-Bello Olufunke Ayotunde, popularly known as Funke, was born on August 24, 1977. In addition to acting, she is also an accomplished film producer. She is best known for her role in the hugely popular Nigeria sitcom I Need to Know.

Her numerous film roles have contributed to her current $4 million net worth, making her the richest Yoruba actor today.

Which are the top Yoruba movies?

Here are 5 of the greatest Yoruba films of all time.

Movie Year of release Ti Oluwa Ni Ile 1993 O Le Ku 1997 Madam Dearest 2005 Sango 1997 Saworoide 1999

How many Yorubas are in Nigeria?

The current population of the Yoruba people in Nigeria is currently estimated at 28.28 million. This accounts for close to 14% of Nigeria's population.

Which countries do Yorubas live in?

The Yoruba people are a West African ethnic group that mainly inhabits parts of Nigeria, Togo, and Benin. The area occupied by the tribe is collectively known as Yorubaland.

Is the Yoruba tribe big?

Yoruba is the largest tribe in Africa, with close to 40 million people today.

Who is the richest actress in Nigeria in 2022?

With a $10 million net worth in 2022, Genevieve Nnaji is the wealthiest actress in Nigeria.

Who is the most handsome Yoruba actor?

According to Legit.ng, Odunlade Adekola is the most handsome Yoruba actor today.

Have you been wondering who the richest Yoruba actor is? This guide has everything you need to know. Yorubas play a significant role in Nigeria's entertainment industry, including music, films, and television shows.

READ ALSO: 40 famous black male actors every cinephile should know about

Legit.ng recently published an article about the 40 top black male actors every television fan should know about. The modern-day entertainment industry has numerous prolific black actors who have consistently kept their fans entertained.

Numerous films and television shows today have black actors in leading, supporting, and other major roles. Who are the top black actors one should know about, and which films and shows are they best known for?

Source: Legit.ng