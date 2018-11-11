Emeka Ike biography: age, wife, movies, death rumours, where is he now?

It is nearly impossible to mention the greatest Nigerian actors of all time without including Emeka Ike. He is a veteran and super-talented Nollywood actor, entrepreneur, director, producer, investor, and philanthropist.

Emeka Ike posing for the camera.

Source: Instagram

The actor rose to prominence after starring in the film, Deadly Affair. After acing that role, he has since then graced the screen in numerous Nollywood movies. He has starred in Two Become One, Not Man Enough, Passion and Pain and Foreign Affairs, just to mention a few.

Emeka Ike profile summary

Full name Emeka Ike Date of birth 22nd March 1967 Place of birth Imo State, Lagos Emeka Ike age 55 years (as of 2022) Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Marital status Married Spouse Yolanda Pfeiffer Profession Actor, entrepreneur, director, producer, investor, philanthropist Net worth $2 million

Emeka Ike biography

The actor was born on 22nd March 1967 in Imo State in Lagos, Nigeria. How old is Emeka Ike? He is 53 years old as of 2021. He is the son of Mr and Mrs Nicholas Ike. His father was a pastor before he passed away. He is the second-born child in a family of five children.

The film producer completed his primary school education at Eko Primary School in Barigo, Lagos. He joined Apata Memorial High School and obtained his West African Senior School Certificate. He later graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

Career

The Nigerian-born actor gained his passion for acting at a young age. During his high school days, he took part in stage plays and performing arts. He made his debut in the film industry while studying at the University of Lagos.

His breakthrough in Nollywood happened after one of his senior colleagues introduced him to a movie producer named Charles Owoyemi. In 1995, he was featured in the film, Deadly Affair which marked the beginning of his numerous Nigerian movies. Emeka Ike movies are as follows:

Emeka Ike taking a selfie.

Source: Instagram

D eadly Affair

My Good Will

Death Warrant

The Final Clash

Tears and Sorrows

Pretender

My Love

Together as One

Sorrows of Love

Sister Mary

Queen Sheba

Passion and Pain

Not Man Enough

For Better For Worse

Disguise

Because of Love

Two Become One

Sweet Love

Strength of a Woman

Still in Love

I Want Your Wife

I Swear

In the Name of Love

Foreign Affairs

Eyes of Love

Back to Back

Annabel

You & I Forever

To Love and Live Again

Pride of Ignorance

Indecent Desire

Divided Kingdom

Cold War

The Snake Girl

Supremacy

My Sweet Sister

My Only Girl

My Love My Sorrow

My Heart Your Home

Living in Pain

Leap of Faith

Last Kiss

A Million Tears

Angels of Destiny

Titanic Battle

The Prince of My Heart

The Next Election

The Love Doctor

Great Ambassadors

Confidential Romance

Breaking News

Angel of My Life

Wind of Love

Throne of Tears

Test Your Heart

Piece of My Soul

After My Heart

My Last Wedding

Heat of the Moment

Hot Island

Love, Lies and Murder

Jewels of the Sun

Housemates

Stigma

Secret Weapon

Secret Act

Golden Love

Marry Who You Love

Black Arrow

Royal Cross

Political ambitions

The actor tried his hand at politics in 2018. He declared his intentions for contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives in Imo State. Ike sought to represent Ideato South LGA of Imo State under the Young Progressive Party (YPP). Unfortunately, his ambitions did not live to see the light of the day as he was defeated during the election, thus losing the seat.

Emeka Ike's wife, divorce and kids

The actor's marriage life has not been as smooth and successful as his career. He has been married twice after his first union ended. Here are some highlights of his dating life.

First union and bitter divorce

Initially, the actor was married to a half-Dutch half-Nigerian lady called Suzanne, who worked as a teacher. The couple tied the knot in 2000. Emeka Ike and his wife were blessed with four children. On 13th July 2015, Suzanne appealed for a divorce at the Lagos Island Customary Court.

The divorce proceedings were finalized in 2017 after a two-year-long feud. According to the head of the court, the teacher had provided enough evidence to warrant the divorce. Previously, the actor wanted to reconcile with his wife, but he did not show any effort towards the same.

The actor was given custody of the four kids, but their mother was given the right to visit them whenever she pleased. In addition, Ike was paid N300, which was the amount he had paid as the bride price as they were tying the knot.

Second marriage

Emeka Ike and his wife Yolanda posing for a photo.

Source: Instagram

The actor married after three years of being single. He exchanged his wedding vows with a lovely South African lady by the name, of Yolanda Pfeiffer. Emeka Ike and his wife first met at an award ceremony in Germany and fell in love almost immediately.

They recently welcomed their firstborn daughter together. Emeka Ike and his family live in Lagos, Nigeria, where he is the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Death rumours

Is Emeka Ike dead? No, is he not. The actor is still alive and wowing his fans with his expertise in the film industry. He was just unlucky to find himself in one of the worst-known rumours, a celebrity death hoax.

Where is Emeka Ike now?

The actor is back in the Nigerian filming industry with a bang. He had taken a break from the entertainment scene to cool off after the rough divorce battle. It was also alleged that he left the screen after a prolonged fight with the producers who asked for sex in exchange for roles in the film industry.

If you knock at their office and you can’t sleep with them, you won’t be allowed to act. Is it fair to tell a girl that ‘if I don’t sleep with you, you won’t get my favour?’ if God does that to us, where would we be today? The actor asked. Ask the smallest artiste about my position on the situation. I have stopped productions severally because of this sexual harassment. That’s why sometimes they get issues with me.

Emeka Ike's net worth

The actor has managed to amass a significant amount of wealth from acting, production, directing and entrepreneurship. His net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Emeka Ike is one of the most resilient and hard-working individuals in the Nigerian entertainment scene. This has given him both local and worldwide recognition. Despite having a rough first marriage that ended in divorce, he was lucky to find love again.

