The world is more of a global village, and the movement of people from one place to another is effortless. This has led to people of different races intermarrying and getting children. Biracial or multiracial people have a heritage of different races worldwide. Here are some biracial celebrities with African mothers who are proud of their heritage.

Photo: @carolynahutchings, @trevornoah, @queenethhilbert on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The world is full of biracial celebrities, ranging from actors and musicians to models and politicians. The following celebrities are proud of their heritage, and all have one thing in common: their African mothers.

Biracial celebrities with African mothers who are proud of their heritage

The entertainment industry has numerous biracial celebrities who have made it clear they are proud of their heritage. Most are doing very well in their careers, representing their biracial heritage. Below is a list of biracial celebrities who show pride in their African roots.

1. Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, writer, producer, actor, and television host. He was born on 20 February 1984 in Johannesburg, South Africa, to an African mother and a Swiss-German father. He is one of the most famous biracial people with African mothers.

Trevor is the current host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He began his career in South Africa in 2002 before relocating to the United States in 2011. He has spoken about being of mixed heritage and his challenges growing up. Trevor is very proud of his African heritage and incorporates his heritage in his comedy.

2. Ramsey Nouah

Actor Ramsey Nouah attends the "76" premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Isabel Bader Theatre on September 11, 2016, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sam Santos

Source: Getty Images

Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr., popularly known as Ramsey Nouah, was born on 19 December 1970 in Lagos, Nigeria. He is one of the mixed celebrities doing well in Nollywood. His father is Israeli, and his mother is Yoruba who hails from Owo, Ondo State. This makes the professional actor an Israeli-Nigerian man.

Noah became famous when he starred in the Nigerian TV soap opera Fortunes. He has since appeared in numerous movies starring in lead roles.

3. Jo-Anne Reyneke

Jo-Anne Reyneke during 'The Stage Is Yours' SABC 3 new content reveal at Langhams Executive Conferencing on August 14, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Jo-Anne Reyneke is a South African actress known for her many roles on television. Jo-Anne was born on 2 June 1988 in Vereeniging, Gauteng, to a black Zulu mother and a white father. She was raised with her brother by their single mother in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

She started her career at The Playhouse Company, Durban, when she was cast in the Duma Ndlovu play The Game, starring alongside Mary Twala. She was on SABC 2's Muvhango, playing Pearl, the receptionist, before moving to Generations, Scandal and Isidingo. Jo-Anne has spoken about being teased when she was young due to her mixed-race heritage.

4. Brighton Ngoma

Photo: @_iambrighton on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brighton Ngoma is an actor who was born in 1985 in Mpumalanga, South Africa. His mother is Xhosa, while his father is Swiss. His parents were both in the medical field as a nurse and a doctor. However, his father bailed when he found out his mother was pregnant. The actor is best known for his roles in the television serials Invictus, Who Am I?, and Scandal.

5. Shan George

Photo: @shangeorgefilms on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shan George is a Nigerian actress, singer, film producer, and director. She was born on 21 April 1970 in Ediba, Cross River State, to a Nigerian mum and a British dad. She studied at the University of Lagos, where she graduated with a degree in Mass Communication.

Her debut movie is titled All For Winnie, which she produced in her final year at the university. The actress was also featured in a soap opera titled Winds of Destiny in 1997 and the movie Thorns of Rose. She is best known for her roles in Welcome to Nollywood and Outkast movies.

6. Lilian Bach

Photo: @iamlilianbach on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lilian Bola Bach is a Polish-Nigerian actress, film producer, interior decorator, singer, model, and Entrepreneur. She is among the famous mixed-race celebrities in Nigeria. Lilian was born on 9 November 1970 to a Yoruba mother and a Polish father in Lagos Island, Lagos.

Bach shot to stardom when she started modelling in the 1990s. She competed in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant and later became the Face of Delta. She began acting in 1997, and her best movies include Married To A Witch, Outcast, and Not Man Enough.

7. Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi attends BET International Cocktail Voyage at Hotel Figueroa on June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, popularly known as Sho Madjozi, is a South African rapper, songwriter, actress, and poet. Madjozi is one of the celebrities with African parents. She was born on 9 May 1992 in Limpopo, South Africa.

Madjozi's mother is of African descent, while her father is of European descent. Her parents divorced when she was young, and her mother raised her. She lived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for a while, and after high school, she went to Massachusetts for college.

8. Eku Edewor

Eku Edewor attends OK Magazine's 8th Annual New York Fashion Week Celebration at VIP Room NYC on September 10, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman

Source: Getty Images

Georgina Chloe Eku Edewor-Thorley, popularly known as Eku Edewor, is a British Nigerian actress, television presenter, and model. Eku was born on 18 December 1986 at Portland Hospital in London alongside her twin sister Kessiana. Eku's mother, Juliana Edewor, is Nigerian, and her father, Hugh Thorley, is British. The Nollywood actress was raised in Lagos until she was 13 before relocating to the United Kingdom.

She attended boarding school at the Benenden School for Girls in the UK. After that, she joined Warwick University in Coventry, England, and later went to the New York Film Academy. Eku is best known as the host of 53 Extra on Africa Magic and splits her time between London, Lagos, and New York City.

9. Caroline Danjuma

Photo: @carolynahutchings on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Caroline Hutchings, known previously as Caroline Danjuma, is a Nigerian actress born on 26 June 1987. Caroline is one of the biracial celebrities with black mothers who are proud of their heritage. She was born in Maiduguri, Borno, Nigeria, to a Scottish father and a Nigerian mother, making her a Scottish-Nigerian woman.

Caroline studied at the University of Calabar and Edinburgh Business School in 2016. She started acting in 2004, featuring in some Chico Ejiro's films. After that, she took a break from acting, only to make a comeback in the romantic thriller Stalker in 2016.

10. Sabina Stadler

Photo: @sabstadler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sabina Anyango Stadler is a Kenyan TV and media personality best known as one of the housemates on Big Brother Africa, 2014. Sabina was born on 17 February 1986 in Mombasa, Kenya, to a Kenyan mother and a white father. Her father passed on when she was three, and her mother raised her. Sabina has been a news reporter and has acted in several shows, including Papa Shirandula.

11. Queeneth Hilbert

Photo: @queenethhilbert on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Queeneth Hilbert is a Nollywood actress and model born on 12 June 1992 in Orlu in Imo State. Her mother is Nigerian from Ebonyi State, and her father is Lebanese. She is known as the "Nollywood Milkshake" by her friends. The actress is famous for playing Kossy in the 2012 movie Hand of Fate. Although it took her a long time to get acquainted with her father, she now says they have a great father-daughter relationship.

12. Tanasha Donna

Biracial celebrities with African mothers who are proud of their heritage

Source: UGC

Barbieri Donna Oketch, popularly known as Tanasha Donna, is a singer and songwriter. She was born on 7 July 1995 in Kenya to her Kenyan mother and Italian dad. She grew up in Kenya and moved to Belgium when she was 11 years. Tanasha is the baby mama for Diamond Platnumz, a famous Tanzanian singer.

Interracial marriages and relationships no longer carry the stigma they did in the not so distant past. This has led to an increase in visible biracial people making the world a colourful place. The above list consists of biracial celebrities with African mothers who are proud of their heritage.

READ ALSO: 50 most famous women in the world in 2022 (with photos)

Legit.ng published an article about the most famous women in the world. Women have taken their place on the world stage and have been doing great for themselves. They have received numerous awards and honourable mentions in various awards around the globe.

The world is full of great women who have influenced humanity for the better. These women have amassed a considerable following on social media, where they have been inspiring other women. From charity work to politics, these women are the most popular in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng