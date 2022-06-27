Nollywood actresses of the 90s your parents were obsessed with

Many excellent actresses from Nigeria and Ghana have emerged from the Nollywood entertainment sector. Some of these women started acting when they were little girls and have progressed to the point where they have appeared in more than 100 Nollywood productions.

Nollywood actresses of the 90s. Photo: @ritadominic, @officialngoziezeonu, @euchariaanunobi, @realomosexy, @stelladamasus, @hildadokubo, @k8henshaw (modified by author)

The Nollywood industry has been one of the top film industries in Africa. Here is the list of Nigerian actresses of the 90s your parents were obsessed with.

List of Nollywood actresses of the 90s

Numerous stunning and brilliant women from the Nollywood industry have been in numerous films and television shows. Below are old Nollywood actresses who were a big bang in the 90s.

1. Patience Ozokwor

Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, marches to release the more than 200 abducted Chibok school girls in Lagos during demonstrations by civil society groups and celebrities. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Date of birth: 14 September 1958

14 September 1958 Age: 63 years (as of June 2022)

63 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Ngwo, Nigeria

Patience Ozokwor, also known as Mama G, worked as a radio announcer and newscaster. She began acting in a soap opera, Someone Cares, which was aired by Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Patience first appeared on screen in 1995 in the movie named Ukwa. However, she became more famous in 1999 after being featured in the movie Authority. Since then, Patience has starred in many films such as Ijele, Old School, The Ghost and The Tout Too.

2. Ngozi Ezeonu

Actress Ngozi Ezeonu. Photo: @officialngoziezeonu (modified by author)

Date of birth: 23 May 1965

23 May 1965 Age: 57 years (as of June 2022)

57 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Ogbunike, Nigeria

Ngozi worked as a journalist at EKO FM before she became an actress. She was introduced by Zed Ejiro, who offered her a role in the film Nneka the Pretty Serpent as Nkechi.

She became into the limelight in 1994 when she was featured in Glamour Girls as Thelma, a high society mistress. According to her IMDb profile, she has more than 100 acting credits.

3. Sandra Achums

Date of birth: 19 November 1967

19 November 1967 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Imo State, Nigeria

Sandra Achums made her first appearance on screen in 1995 in the film Deadly Affairs; she acted alongside Jide Kosoko and Dolly Unachukwu. However, in most movies, she is famous for playing the role of a good and courageous housewife.

As a result of her hard work and contribution to Nollywood, she has received prestigious awards such as the Best Actress in a supporting role at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

4. Joke Silva

Actress Joke Silva. Photo: @ajokesilva (modified by author)

Date of birth: 29 September 1961

29 September 1961 Age: 60 years (as of June 2022)

60 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria

Joke Silva has starred in several films and television series in both English and Yoruba languages. She made her debut in 1990 when she was featured in the film Mind-Bending.

She got her major role in 1998 when she starred in the film The Secret Laughter of Women alongside Colin Firth and Nia Long. Apart from acting, Joke is also a movie director and producer.

5. Dolly Unachukwu

Date of birth: 1 November 1969

1 November 1969 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Dolly Unachukwu began acting at the age of 16 years. She was working at the Nigerian Television Authority. She was called to cover for someone, and since then, she sparked her interest in acting. In 1986, she starred as Prisca in Mirror in the Sun.

She was also featured in the controversial film Glamour Girls, where she spoke three different Nigerian languages. Dolly was featured alongside Emeka Ike, Sandra Achums and Jide Kosoko in the film Affair and Deadly Affair II.

6. Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi. Photo: @euchariaanunobi (modified by author)

Date of birth: 25 May 1965

25 May 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Owerri, Nigeria

Eucharia Anunobi came into the limelight in 1994 after featuring in the film Glamour Girls. Eucharia became a public figure in 2003 after starring in the Nollywood movie Abuja Connection.

The movie made her win an award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards. She has been featured in different films. Apart from acting, she is also an evangelist at a church in Egbeda, Logos State.

7. Bimbo Akintola

Nigerian actress Bimbo Akintola poses ahead of the film's Premiere screening 93 days in Lagos. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Date of birth: 5 May 1970

5 May 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Oyo State, Nigerian

Bimbo Akintola began acting in 1995; she was featured alongside Femi Adebayo in the film Owo Blow: The Genesis. Two years later, Bimbo appeared in another movie titled Out of Bounds, together with Richard Mofe. In 2013 she got awarded Nollywood Movies Awards for the Best Actress in a Leading Role. She has since appeared in more than 100 films.

8. Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Women In Film Female Oscar Nominees Party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Date of birth: 3 May 1979

3 May 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria

Genevieve Nnaji began her acting career at eight in the then-popular soap opera Ripples. As a child actress, she also appeared in commercials for famous brands. Genevieve debuted in the Nigerian film industry in 1998 with a role in the film Most Wanted.

In 2010, she starred in award-winning movies such as Ijé: The Journey. In addition, she has been featured in several films such as Weekend Getaway, The End of Sleepwalker Part 1 and many more. In 2015, she produced her first movie called Road to Yesterday, which later became the best movie overall-West Africa at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

9. Shan George

Date of birth: 21 April 1970

21 April 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ediba, Nigeria

Shan George was first featured in the film Winds of Destiny. However, she became famous after being featured in the film Outcast, a movie that gave her an award for Best Actress in a leading role at the African Movie academy awards.

She has starred in more than 150 Nigerian movies. Besides acting, Shan is the founder and CEO of tuition-free film school Divine Shield Film Academy in Calabar, Nigeria.

10. Regina Askia

Nollywood actress Regina Askia. Photo: @reginaaskia (modified by author)

Date of birth: 17 May 1967

17 May 1967 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria

Regina Askia first made her appearance in 1993 in the soap opera Fortunes. She rose to fame in 1995 after starring in Most Wanted.

Regina has acted in several films, such as Slave Warrior: The Begining and Dangerous Babe. As a result of hard work, she has managed to win some awards, such as the 2000 best actress in Nigeria by Afro Hollywood London.

11. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade attending a function. Photo: @realomosexy (modified by author)

Date of birth: 7 February 1978

7 February 1978 Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lagos State, Nigeria

Omotola Jalade made her debut in Nollywood in 1995 after being featured in the film Iva. Since then, she has appeared in more than 127 Nollywood films.

In 2014, she was honoured by the Nigerian government with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for her contributions to the Nigerian cinema scene. Apart from acting, Omotola Jalade was the ambassador of the United Nations World Food Programme in 2005, going for missions in Liberia and Siera-Leone.

12. Stella Damasus

Actresses Stella Damasus. Photo: @stelladamasus (modified by author)

Date of birth: 24 April 1978

24 April 1978 Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Asaba, Nigeria

Stella is an actress, producer, and singer from Nigeria. She began her singing career in Lagos, working as a studio session singer at the renowned Klink Studios run by director Kingsley Ogoro. In 1992, she made her movie debut in the Nigerian film Abused. She also starred in the 1999 movies Face of a Liar and Rattle Snake 3. Since her debut, she has appeared in more than 60 films and series.

13. Hilda Dokubo

Hilda Dokubo looking stunning. Photo: @hildadokubo (modified by author)

Date of birth: 22 October 1969

22 October 1969 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Buguma, Nigeria

Hilda Dokubo is a Nigerian actress, activist, youth advocate and a former special adviser on youth issues to Peter Odili of Rivers State. Dokubo made her acting debut in the 1992 movie Evil Passion. Since then, she has worked on several Nigerian movies, such as Gone Forever, End of the Wicked, My Goodwill, and The CEO Upon.

14. Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw. Photo: @katehenshaw (modified by author)

Date of birth: 19 July 1971

19 July 1971 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Calabar, Nigeria

Kate Henshaw-Nuttall is a professional Nigerian actress. She made her acting debut after being selected for the lead role in the 1993 film When the Sun Sets during an audition.

This paved the path for her appearances in future television shows, including She 3: You Must Obey, Girls in the Hood 2, and The Stolen Bible 2. In addition, for her work in the film Stronger than Pain, she received the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2008.

15. Rita Dominic

Actress Rita Dominic. Photo: @ritadominic (modified by author)

Date of birth: 12 July 1975

12 July 1975 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mbaise, Nigeria

Rita Dominic started performing as a child, appearing in school plays and children's television shows in Imo State. In 1998, she starred in her first movie, A Time to Kill. She has won various awards, such as the City People Awards in 2004 as the Most Outstanding Actress.

Ever since her debut, Rita has appeared in more than 150 films and TV shows such as The Women, Light in the Dark, Mr & Mrs: Chapter Two and A Better Place.

These top Nollywood actresses of the 1990s are some of the best, and a few of them are still active today. Some have won numerous awards over the years.

