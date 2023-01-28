Age is usually an important factor to consider when marriage is being discussed, and celebrities are not left out of this conundrum

Many celebrities like Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels, Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo have all had to deal with public criticism because of their choice of a partner

Legit.ng, in this article, has done a compilation of some celebrities who got married to people who were significantly older than them. However, these unions have been blissful, and we love them

Nigerian celebrities are always in the spotlight in matters of their marital affairs. Some relationships are, perhaps to some, out of place, but it is of no consequence who they choose, so long as they are happy in their marriage.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted seven prominent Nigerian celebrities who are married to people with a significant age gap between them.

Meet 7 Nigerian celebrities that are married significantly older partners. Photo credit: @ajokesilva/@reginadaniels/@shade.okoya

Source: Instagram

1. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels has been rocking Nigerian TV screens since her early teens. The young mother of two made her debut in Nollywood in 2014 at the age of 14.

She married the Nigerian billionaire politician Ned Nwoko in 2019, and the union stirred up a major furore online as many criticized it, labelling the union a "father-and-daughter marriage".

The couple met during a tour of Ned Nwoko's house, and he wasted no time marrying her, as the union was sealed within three weeks!

Ned Nwoko is 63 years old while Regina Daniels is 22. The young actress was just 18 when they got married.

2. Sade and Rasaq Okoya

Folasade Okoya is another glam star who 1999 married the wealthy billionaire industrialist Rasaq Okoya, who was 59 years old then.

The 21-year-old Sade Okoya was madly in love with Razaq. and the couple will celebrate 25 years of their union in 2024. They are blessed with four beautiful children.

3. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva

Another celebrity marriage that we love and celebrate despite their age difference, is the union of veteran Nollywood actors Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.

These graceful actors have come a long way. They wedded in 1989 after meeting at the National Theatre, Orile Iganmu.

Olu Jacobs at the time was 46 while his wife, Joke Silva, was 27. The pair will celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary this year.

4. Darey and Deola Art Alade

Darey has been a popular Nigerian musician and songwriter in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s.

His relationship status was rather uncontroversial at the time, but in February 2007, he married his heartthrob, Deola.

However, Deola's age became something of public discussion. She's older than Darey by nearly nine years.

However, Deola and her husband have been able to accomplish so much in their marriage and continue to wax strong. They are blessed with two kids.

5. Omotola-Jalade Ekeinde and Capt Matthew

Nollywood mega superstar Omotola Ekeinde got married at 18 to Capt. Matthew Ekeinde in 1996.

The Nigerian pilot is over a decade older than his Nollywood heartthrob. The couple has four children and are still together.

Omotola often says marrying at 18 has been "the best decision of her life".

6. Susan Hart and Dr Kuku

Susan Hart, the famous Nigerian beauty queen and winner of the 1994 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, came under fire following her marriage to Dr Sonny Folorunsho Kuku, co-founder of the popular Eko Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos.

Dr Kuku is currently 78, he was 49 when he married Susan in 1994. The young model was 19.

Many of her fans and trolls said he was old enough to be her father, but she turned her attention away and blocked all criticism.

She has remained married to Dr Kuku for nearly 30 years, and the couple are blessed with children.

7. Peter Okoye(Mr P) and Lola Omotayo:

One of two super famous music duos, P-Square and Peter Okoye, received a lot of criticism from his family for marrying the love of his life, Lola Omotayo.

Sources close to the family said they were not too keen on the intertribal union because it was trivial compared to Lola being nine years older than Peter.

The pair tied the knot in 2013 and have children from their union. However, they had been dating for nearly 12 years before the union was finally sealed in holy matrimony.

Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue & billionaire Nicolas Nkachukwu

Former Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue, married her lover and billionaire businessman, Nicolas Nkachukwu.

Legit.ng reported that the former queen found love in a man twice her age.

The widower had lost his wife three years before meeting Mitchel and falling head over heels in love with her.

