Kasie Hunt's bio: Age, eye injury, parents, wedding, pregnancy

Kasie Hunt is a political reporter in the United States. She covered Congress for all NBC News and MSNBC platforms as an NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent. She also hosted the weekend show Kasie DC on MSNBC.

Who is Kasie Hunt?

Kasie Sue Hunt is an American political reporter and anchor born on May 24, 1985, in Wayne, Pennsylvania, U.S. She is the daughter of Bruce and Krista Hunt.

Her father, Bruce, is a real estate design and construction manager for Penn Medicine, while her mother, Krista, is a yoga teacher in Easton. She has a younger sister named Carly Hunt, a former golfer.

How old is Kasie Hunt?

The American journalist is 36 years old as of 2021.

Education

Concerning her educational background, she attended Conestoga High School in 2003. She went on to George Washington University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in international affairs in 2006. She also holds a master's degree in sociology from Cambridge's St John's College.

Career

She began her journalism career as an intern at NBC News' political unit in Washington, D.C., in 2005. She joined the Associated Press as a national political writer in 2011.

Hunt joined NBC News as an off-air reporter and producer covering Congress and politics in January 2013. She began appearing on MSNBC as a political reporter and later became a political correspondent in November 2014.

She has regularly appeared on MSNBC and Bloomberg programming such as Morning Joe, Hardball with Chris Matthews, and With All Due Respect. In addition, Hunt hosted her own MSNBC talk show, Kasie DC, in October 2017, with the final episode of the show being aired on September 13, 2020.

The same month she began hosting a new version of MSNBC's Way Too Early, dubbed Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt. She was the host of the show until July 2021, when she announced her departure.

Where is Kasie Hunt from MSNBC? She currently works for CNN as an anchor and chief national affairs analyst. She will also report on national and breaking news for CNN and CNN+ when it opens in 2022 and host a daily political news show for the streaming channel.

Is Kasie Hunt married?

The reporter with her husband and their child. Photo: @kasie

Source: Instagram

The reporter has been married to Matt Rivera since May 2017. They first met in 2012 at NBC News in Washington, where they were both working. The couple got engaged on August 13, 2016, at Shenandoah Woods.

Who is Kasie Hunt's husband? Matt works as a producer, reporter, and adjunct professor at New York University. He is also a senior digital producer of Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, an NBC morning public affairs program.

He served as the head of the production of several series and established himself as a senior producer. Kasie and Matt are blessed with a son named Mars Hunt Rivera. Kasie Hunt's baby was born on September 4, 2019.

How tall is Kasie Hunt?

She is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) and weighs 134 lbs (61 kgs). Her body measurements are 36-25-36 cm. She has dark brown eyes and hair.

Eye injury

There have been multiple stories of her having an eye injury. These stories false. The former MSNBC reporter was caught on camera rolling her eyes and sticking her tongue out while waiting to go on live. It was from this point that the rumours started.

Kasie Hunt's net worth and salary

According to The PK Times, her estimated net worth is $3million. While working for NBC Network, Kasie Hunt's salary was approximately $250,000 per annum. Her current pay at CNN is not yet disclosed.

Kasie Hunt is a committed, diligent, and courageous reporter. She is most known for her appearances on Morning Joe and as the host of MSNBC's Kasie DC.

