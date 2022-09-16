Otar Saralidze’s biography: age, height, nationality, partner
Otar Saralidze is a Polish-Georgian actor, model, and voice-over artist. He is best known for appearing in the movie Women of Mafia 2, 365 Days, and its sequel, 365 Days: This Day. So far, he has 39 credits under his name.
Otar Saralidze made his acting debut in 2011 when he appeared in the TV series 1920. War and Love (1920. Wojna i miłość). In addition, he is a voice actor known for various films, TV shows, and video games such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom, and The Witcher 3: Wind Hunt.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Otar Saralidze
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|14 January 1990
|Age
|32 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Tbilisi, Georgia
|Current residence
|Lubelskie, Poland
|Nationality
|Polish-Georgian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|White
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|177
|Weight in pounds
|176
|Weight in kilograms
|80
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|College
|The Warsaw Theatre Academy, Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute
|Profession
|Actor, model, voice-over artist
Otar Saralidze's biography
The professional actor was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, but he currently resides in Lubelskie, Poland. He is a Polish-Georgian national of white ethnicity.
Upon completing high school studies, the actor joined The Warsaw Theatre Academy/Aleksander Zelwerowicz Theatre Academy in Poland. He later attended a theatre training program at Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute.
What is Otar Saralidze's age?
The dubbing actor is 32 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 January 1990. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Career
After completing her studies, Otar joined a local acting theatre where he performed in various stage shows. Additionally, he collaborated with capital theatres like OCH-Teatr and Teatr Powszechny. He also appeared in music videos such as Malgorzata Jamrozy during the initial stages of his career.
The actor made his acting debut in 2011 when he was featured in the TV series 1920: Wojna i milosc. Since then, he has appeared in many Polish-Georgian movies and shows.
Otar Saralidze's movies and TV shows
Here are some of the actor's credits according to his IMDb profile:
|Year
|Movies and TV shows
|Role
|2023
|Slub doskonaly (filming)
|2023
|All That S*x (post-production)
|2022
|The Next 365 Days
|Domenico
|2021
|The Resting Samurai
|Dato
|2021
|Tesciowie
|Bell Wether
|2021
|Mecenas Porada
|Adi Tsurgan
|2019-2020
|O mnie sie nie martw
|Djamal
|2020
|365 Days
|Domenico
|2019
|Women of Mafia 2
|Amir
|2018
|The Chairman's Ear
|Mr Sebastian
|2018/11
|Nina
|Indy
|2017
|F 63:9
|Oskar
|2016
|Dreaming of Warsaw
|2016
|The Innocents
|Soldat russe
|2015
|Web Therapy
|Karim Kowalski
|2014
|Komisarz Alex
|Male Nurse
|2014
|Foreign Body
|Worker
|2013
|True Law
|Mariza's Brtoher
|2013
|Kranz
|2013
|Last Minute
|Ahmed
|2012
|Misja Afganistan
|Salim
|2011
|Malgorzata Jamrozy Feat: Otar Saralidze: Moments
|2011
|Na dobre i na zle
|Zarnecki
|2011
|Wojna i milosc
|Wartownik
Apart from acting, Otar is a voice-over artist. In 2014, he voiced a documentary called Powstanie Warszawskie. He has voiced various characters in films, TV shows, and video games. Some of Otar's work featuring him as voice-over include:
- Kocurro (2010)
- The Sarah Jane Adventures (2012)
- Nicky Spoko (2013)
- Wolf in Sheep's Clothing (2016)
- Big Mouth (2017)
- Vampiring (2017)
- Flora and Ulysses (2021)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
The voice actor is also a podcaster. He has hosted several podcast series like Ksiezyc w lustrze, Teatr Polskiego Radia, and Dorwac gangstera.
Who is Otar Saralidze's wife?
The television personality is yet to get married. In 2020, he was rumoured to be married to his 365 Days movie co-star, Anna Maria Sieklucka. It was after their wedding pictures went viral on social media, but later it became known that it was only a photo shoot for a project they participated in.
Fast facts about Otar Saralidze
- Who is Otar Saralidze? He is an actor, voice-over artist, model, and television personality.
- When is Otar Saralidze's birthday? He marks his birthday on 14 January.
- How old is Otar Saralidze? He is 32 years old as of 2022.
- What is Otar Saralidze's ethnicity? The actor is of white ethnicity.
- What is Otar Saralidze's nationality? He is a Polish-Georgian national.
- What is Otar Saralidze's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres.
- Where does Otar Saralidze live? He currently resides in Lubelskie, Poland.
- Who is Otar Saralidze's girlfriend? The actor is currently single.
Otar Saralidze is an actor, voice-over artist, model, and television personality. His fame skyrocketed when he was cast to play Domenico in the film 365 Days and its sequel 365 Days: This Day. Currently, he boasts close to 40 credits under his name.
