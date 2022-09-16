Otar Saralidze’s biography: age, height, nationality, partner

Otar Saralidze is a Polish-Georgian actor, model, and voice-over artist. He is best known for appearing in the movie Women of Mafia 2, 365 Days, and its sequel, 365 Days: This Day. So far, he has 39 credits under his name.

Otar Saralidze made his acting debut in 2011 when he appeared in the TV series 1920. War and Love (1920. Wojna i miłość). In addition, he is a voice actor known for various films, TV shows, and video games such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom, and The Witcher 3: Wind Hunt.

Full name Otar Saralidze Gender Male Date of birth 14 January 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Tbilisi, Georgia Current residence Lubelskie, Poland Nationality Polish-Georgian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality White Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College The Warsaw Theatre Academy, Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute Profession Actor, model, voice-over artist

The professional actor was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, but he currently resides in Lubelskie, Poland. He is a Polish-Georgian national of white ethnicity.

Upon completing high school studies, the actor joined The Warsaw Theatre Academy/Aleksander Zelwerowicz Theatre Academy in Poland. He later attended a theatre training program at Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute.

The dubbing actor is 32 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 January 1990. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

After completing her studies, Otar joined a local acting theatre where he performed in various stage shows. Additionally, he collaborated with capital theatres like OCH-Teatr and Teatr Powszechny. He also appeared in music videos such as Malgorzata Jamrozy during the initial stages of his career.

The actor made his acting debut in 2011 when he was featured in the TV series 1920: Wojna i milosc. Since then, he has appeared in many Polish-Georgian movies and shows.

Here are some of the actor's credits according to his IMDb profile:

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2023 Slub doskonaly (filming) 2023 All That S*x (post-production) 2022 The Next 365 Days Domenico 2021 The Resting Samurai Dato 2021 Tesciowie Bell Wether 2021 Mecenas Porada Adi Tsurgan 2019-2020 O mnie sie nie martw Djamal 2020 365 Days Domenico 2019 Women of Mafia 2 Amir 2018 The Chairman's Ear Mr Sebastian 2018/11 Nina Indy 2017 F 63:9 Oskar 2016 Dreaming of Warsaw 2016 The Innocents Soldat russe 2015 Web Therapy Karim Kowalski 2014 Komisarz Alex Male Nurse 2014 Foreign Body Worker 2013 True Law Mariza's Brtoher 2013 Kranz 2013 Last Minute Ahmed 2012 Misja Afganistan Salim 2011 Malgorzata Jamrozy Feat: Otar Saralidze: Moments 2011 Na dobre i na zle Zarnecki 2011 Wojna i milosc Wartownik

Apart from acting, Otar is a voice-over artist. In 2014, he voiced a documentary called Powstanie Warszawskie. He has voiced various characters in films, TV shows, and video games. Some of Otar's work featuring him as voice-over include:

Kocurro (2010)

(2010) The Sarah Jane Adventures (2012)

(2012) Nicky Spoko (2013)

(2013) Wolf in Sheep's Clothing (2016)

(2016) Big Mouth (2017)

(2017) Vampiring (2017)

(2017) Flora and Ulysses (2021)

(2021) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The voice actor is also a podcaster. He has hosted several podcast series like Ksiezyc w lustrze, Teatr Polskiego Radia, and Dorwac gangstera.

The television personality is yet to get married. In 2020, he was rumoured to be married to his 365 Days movie co-star, Anna Maria Sieklucka. It was after their wedding pictures went viral on social media, but later it became known that it was only a photo shoot for a project they participated in.

Who is Otar Saralidze? He is an actor, voice-over artist, model, and television personality. When is Otar Saralidze's birthday? He marks his birthday on 14 January. How old is Otar Saralidze? He is 32 years old as of 2022. What is Otar Saralidze's ethnicity? The actor is of white ethnicity. What is Otar Saralidze's nationality? He is a Polish-Georgian national. What is Otar Saralidze's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres. Where does Otar Saralidze live? He currently resides in Lubelskie, Poland. Who is Otar Saralidze's girlfriend? The actor is currently single.

Otar Saralidze is an actor, voice-over artist, model, and television personality. His fame skyrocketed when he was cast to play Domenico in the film 365 Days and its sequel 365 Days: This Day. Currently, he boasts close to 40 credits under his name.

