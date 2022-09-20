Mostly, citizenship is obtained by birth, naturalization, or marriage. In Nigeria, many celebrities are citizens of other countries by birth. Many of them were born to Nigerian parents in a different country. And these are some Nigerian celebrities who are citizens of other countries by birth.

Dual citizenship is a legal status given to a person who is a citizen of two countries. A good number of Nigerian celebrities have two countries to call home. This is because they were born in other countries but live in Nigeria.

7 Nigerian celebrities who are citizens of other countries by birth

Citizenship can be acquired by birth, naturalization and marriage. Here are Nigerian celebrities who are lucky to have citizenship from countries by birth.

1. David Adedeji Adeleke

David Adedeji Adeleke, best known as Davido, is a Nigerian American singer and songwriter. Davido is among the Nigerian celebrities with dual citizenship. He was born on 21 November 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He is a US citizen by birth.

The multi-talented artist attended British International School in Lagos before moving back to the US to study Business Administration at Oakwood University in Alabama.

He, however, did not finish and dropped out to pursue music full-time. Later he moved to London, where he worked on his vocals to perfect his singing skills.

Davido returned to Nigeria in 2011, where he enrolled at Babcock University. This was to honour his father's wishes for him to finish school. He studied music after and graduated from Babcock in July 2015.

He is one of the best Nigerian musicians of this generation. He has been active in the music industry since 2009, dropping his debut single, Back When, in 2011. Other hits singles include Dami Duro, Gobe, Aye, and Pere. He has worked with Davido Music Worldwide and Sony Music labels and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy.

He has worked with big names like Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown, Meek Mill and Young Thug. He has three albums, Omo Baba Olowo, The Baddest and A Better Time which broke into the Billboard charts in its first week.

2. Asa

Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Aṣa, is a Nigerian-French singer, songwriter, and recording artist. Asa is among the Nigerian celebrities who were born abroad. Asa was born on 17 September 1982 in Paris, France, to Nigerian parents who were working and studying cinematography. Her parents are originally from Itoku, Ogun State.

Asa and her family relocated to Nigeria when she was two years old and grew up in Lagos. Asa moved back to Paris after she turned 18 and her career as an artist took off. Her music was inspired by her father's collection of great music.

Asa is known for her Yoruba, French, and English pop music genre. She is among the top singers in the country today. She has worked with artists such as Marvin Gaye, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, and Miriam Makeba. Some of her singles include Dead Again, Eyo, Satan Be Gone, Moving On, The Beginning, and Good Thing.

3. Banky Wellington

Olubankola Wellington, better known as Banky W, is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and politician. He was born on 27 March 1981 in New York, United States. Banky W is an American citizen by birth.

His family relocated to Nigeria from America when he was five. Banky W attended primary and secondary education in Lagos before returning to the US for his college education. He studied at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York, on a scholarship, where he started his music career.

The popular Nigerian singer moved back to Nigeria and started a record label under EME in 2002. He is the founder and owner of EME talent management company, formerly known as EME record label. Some of his songs include Heaven, Till My Dying, Whatchu Doing Tonight and Good Good Loving. He is married to Adesua Etomi, a well-known Nollywood actress.

4. Jim Iyke

James Ikechukwu Esomugha, professionally known as Jim Iyke, is a Nigerian actor and television personality. He was born on the 25 September 1976, in Libreville, Gabon. That makes him a citizen of Gabon by birth. His parents hail from Ogwugwu Village in Enugu Agidi town of Anambra State.

Jim completed his secondary school education at F. G. C. Kwali Abuja in 1991. He later enrolled at the University of Jos, Plateau State, where he got a diploma in Banking and Finance. He later acquired a BSc in Philosophy from the same university.

He made his acting debut in 2001 and has featured in more than 150 movies. He is one of the most talked about actors in Nollywood. Some of his great movies include the Last Flight to Abuja, Between Kings and Queens, Merry Men 2: Another Mission, and Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons. He has a movie production company called Untamed Productions and his music record label, Untamed Records.

5. Seyi Shay

Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, popularly known as Seyi Shay, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress. She was born on 21 December 1985 in Tottenham, London. The singer is a citizen of the UK by birth. She started visiting Nigeria at a young age and eventually enrolled at Command High School in Maryland, Lagos.

Seyi went back to London for her undergraduate studies attending the University of East London. She graduated with a BA Hons in Music Business Management. In 2018, she was in a popular movie, Lara and the Beat playing Lara. Some of her singles include Ragga Ragga, Right Now and Murda.

6. Oge Okoye

Oge Okoye is an actress, producer, model and television personality. She was born on 16 November 1980 in London, United Kingdom making her a citizen of the UK by birth. Her parents are Nigerians from Nnewi in Anambra State and devoted Anglican Christians. Her father, who passed away in 2000, was called Mazi Okoye, while her mother is known as Lolo Okoye.

Okoye completed primary and secondary education in London before relocating to Nigeria. She later enrolled at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, graduating with a degree in Theatre Arts.

The actress started her career in 2001. She shot into the limelight after starring in the film Spanner alongside Chinedu Ikedieze. Some of her notable films include Blood Sister, Indecent Girl, Trouble Maker, Rush Hour, Mercy the Bus Driver, Deceptive Heart and Family Slavery.

7. Zack Orji

Zacher Ama Orji is a Nigerian professional actor, director, producer, filmmaker, and television personality commonly called Zack Orji. The veteran actor was born in Libreville, Gabon, in 1960, making him a Gabonese by birth. However, he grew up in Cameroon, Benin and Togo and can speak English and French fluently. Orji is a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He made his acting debut in 1991 in a movie titled Unforgiven Sin. He got the lead role without auditioning. Some of his best films include Women's Cot, Big Town, Nneka the Pretty Serpent, Sweet Face, Our Jesus Story, Glamour Girls and Blood Money.

Orji is also a singer and preacher. Since his ordination as a preacher, he has not been featured in movies. Instead, he has devoted his life to the work of God.

Being a citizen of two countries gives you an advantage since you have two places to call home and can choose where to live. Moreover, travelling between these two countries becomes very easy as no visa is required. The above are Nigerian celebrities who are lucky to have dual citizenship. They were born in other countries, but their parents are Nigerian, so they have two homes.

