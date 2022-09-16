Walker Bryant’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, movies

Walker Bryant is a young American actor, YouTuber and social media influencer. He rose to prominence in 2017 following his role in the short movie Link: Legend of Zelda, where he acted as Young Link. He has also been featured in other films and television shows, including The Body of Levi and Her Secret Family Killer.

Photo: @walkerjbryant on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Walker Bryant moved from Columbus, Ohio, to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his acting career. Shortly after, he made his acting debut in 2016 when he appeared as a clown in the short film 81/2.

Profile summary

Full name Walker Bryant Gender Male Date of birth 26 September 2006 Age 16 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’ Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 153 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Siblings 1 Father Rodney Mother Jennifer Girlfriend Bella Moore Profession Actor, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1.2 million Instagram @walkerjbryant YouTube Walker Bryant

Walker Bryant’s biography

Walker was born in Columbus, Ohio, United States. His parents are Rodney and Jennifer Bryant. His father is a businessman, while his mother is a stay-at-home mom. He has a younger sister named Alexandra Leona. Walker Bryant's sister is a young model and actress known for her work with Un Deux Trois fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How old is Walker Bryant?

Walker Bryant’s age is 16 years as of 2022. The popular actor was born on 26 September 2006. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Walker is an actor, YouTuber and social media influencer. He started his acting career in 2016 when he starred as a clown in the short film 81/2. The same year, he landed a role in the short film Lauren Park. In 2017, he got another opportunity to appear as Young Link in the movie Link: Legend of Zelda.

What movies has Walker Bryant been in?

According to his IMDb page, below are Walker Bryant’s movies and TV shows that he has appeared in:

Station 19 (2020-2021) as Young Jack

(2020-2021) as Young Jack The Body of Levi (2020) as Jeremiah Ingham

(2020) as Jeremiah Ingham Her Secret Family Killer (2019) as David

(2019) as David The Mystery Box (2019) as Brady

(2019) as Brady I Wrote This for You (2018) as a background character

(2018) as a background character Homeschool School (2018) as Dylan

(2018) as Dylan Innocence (2017) as Randy

(2017) as Randy Jack (2017) as Jack

(2017) as Jack The Plastic Man (2017) as Young Patrick

(2017) as Young Patrick Link: Legend of Zelda (2017) as Young Link

(2017) as Young Link Lauren Park (2016) as Noah Kelsey

(2016) as Noah Kelsey 8 1/2 (2016) as a clown

Aside from acting, he is also an internet personality. He is active on Instagram, with over 1 million followers. He primarily uses the platform to share his lifestyle photos and videos. In addition, the American actor has a Twitter account with over 30 thousand followers.

He is also known for sharing short entertaining videos on his TikTok account, with over 1.7 million followers. Finally, he has a YouTube channel with more than 874 thousand subscribers.

The American actor uses his significant following on social media to promote various brands. Among his endorsements are FashionNova, Volcom, SUPRA Footwear, Vokul Pro Scooters and many more.

What is Walker Bryant’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million. This information is, however, not official. He primarily earns his income through his acting and social media career.

Who is Walker Bryant’s girlfriend?

The American celebrity is currently dating Bella Moore, a social media personality and dancer. The two have been in a romantic relationship since late 2021. They have been sharing their photos together on their social media pages.

Previously, he was in a relationship with a Canadian singer Capri Everitt. The ex-couple dated between July 2021 and September 2021. He has also been romantically linked with several celebrities, including American actress Indi Star.

How tall is Walker Bryant?

Walker Bryant’s height is 6 feet or 182 centimetres. He weighs about 153 pounds or 69 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Walker Bryant? He is a young American actor, YouTuber and social media influencer. He rose to prominence after his role in the 2017 film Link: Legend of Zelda. How old is Walker J Bryant? The young actor is 16 years old as of 2022. When is Walker Bryant's birthday? He was born on 26 September 2006. Who are Walker Bryant’s parents? His parents are Rodney and Jennifer Bryant. Does Walker Bryant have siblings? He has a younger sister named Alexandra Leona. She is a popular actress and model. Is Walker Bryant rich? He has an estimated net worth of about $1.2 million as of 2022.

Walker Bryant has a thriving career as an actor and social media personality. He has appeared in various TV shows and films, including The Plastic Man. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

READ ALSO: Charlotte Dobre’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Legit.ng recently released an article about Charlotte Dobre’s biography. She is a famous actress, comedian, and YouTuber from Canada. She worked at InformOverload before launching her YouTube channel. Dobre is known for her portrayal of Crotty in the TV series The Stepson.

Charlotte began her social media career in 2016. Since then, she has attracted a considerable following on various social media platforms, such as Instagram. She uses her social media influence to promote brands like Marmara and Petty.

Source: Legit.ng