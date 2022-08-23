Charlotte Dobre’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Charlotte Dobre is a Canadian professional actress, comedian, and writer. She is famous as a YouTuber, having worked at InformOverload and later launched her channel. The entertainer is also known for starring in the TV series The Stepson (2017) as Crotty.

Charlotte Dobre has been passionate about performing arts from a young age and participated in several school productions. She has appeared in commercials for brands like Starbucks, Lindt, Hilton Hotels, Turbo Tax and Credit Karma.

Profile summary

Full name Charlotte Dobre Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 1989 Age 32 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Canada Current residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Hazel Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Calgary's West Canada High School College University of Victoria, New York Film Academy Profession Actress, singer, social media influencer, comedian, writer Net worth $3 million - $5 million YouTube Charlotte Dobre

Charlotte Dobre’s biography

The renowned YouTube star was born and raised in Ontario, Canada, by her immigrant parents. She grew up alongside her younger brother Dobre Leonard, a professional photographer. She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity.

The social media entertainer took her high school education at Calgary’s West Canada High School. She joined the University of Victoria in British Columbia, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2011. She later pursued further training in performing arts at the New York Film Academy. The entertainer continues to hone her acting skills at The Pro Actor's Lab in Toronto.

Where does Charlotte Dobre live now? She resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where she pursues her entertainment career.

How old is Charlotte Dobre?

Charlotte Dobre’s age is 32 years as of August 2022. She was born on 7 September 1989. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Charlotte Dobre’s profession?

The celebrity is an actress, singer, social media influencer, comedian, and writer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the CEO at Carlotta Media.

She ventured into social media entertainment in 2016 as a host, writer, and comedian working for the YouTube channel InformOverload. After approximately four years at the channel, she left to focus on her YouTube channel fully.

Her self-titled YouTube channel was created in March 2012, and as of writing, it boasts 1.06 million subscribers. She uploads reactions and comedy videos on her channel. Her second channel is called Just Charlotte, created in January 2015.

The famous personality is also a social media influencer with a significant fan following on different platforms. She shares her lifestyle and modelling pictures while promoting brands such as Marmara and Petty on Instagram. Her TikTok account has more than 153 thousand followers, while her Twitter account has over 24 thousand followers.

She has released songs such as Superstition and The Waiting Room and featured in a few songs, including Take It All Off by Defuck and Got this Feeling by Neon Steve.

What movies has Charlotte Dobre been in?

The rising actress first hit the screen in 2013 and has since appeared in two TV series. Her acting credits are The Stepson (2017) as Crotty, Karla and The Sonnet Project (2013).

What is Charlotte Dobre’s net worth?

Even though Digital Networth estimates the artist’s net worth to be between $3 million and $5 million, the information is unreliable since it is unverified. Her net worth is largely attributed to earnings from her thriving entertainment career.

How tall is Charlotte Dobre?

The celebrity singer is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. Furthermore, she weighs approximately 141 pounds (64 kilograms).

Fast facts about Charlotte Dobre

Charlotte Dobre has a thriving career as a social media entertainer. She also has a few acting credits. She has won many netizens' hearts with engaging content on different social media platforms.

