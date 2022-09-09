Nikko Santo Pietro’s biography: who is Vanna White’s son?

Nikko Santo Pietro is a professional chef, television personality, and artist from the United States of America. He is famous as the son of the prominent actress and TV personality Vanna White. He appeared in the TV show Wheel of Fortune (2010), hosted by her mother.

Nikko Santo Pietro is a social media personality from America. He is a full-time cook and mainly uses his social media platforms to showcase his cooking prowess. Additionally, he loves travelling.

Profile summary

Real name Nicholas John Santo Pietro Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father George Santo Pietro Mother Vanna White Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Codie Jascor High school Highland Hall Waldorf Schoool University University of Arizona, Oregon State University, Rogue Community College Profession Chef, television personality, artist Net worth $300 thousand

Nikko Santo Pietro’s biography

The TV personality was born Nicholas John Santo Pietro in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. His parents are George Santo Pietro and Vanna White. His father is a restaurant owner and real estate investor, while his mother is an actress and TV personality. His parents divorced in 2002 when he was 8 years old.

Nikko was raised alongside her younger sister Gigi Santo Pietro, who works as a tattoo artist at Lincoln Tattoo Company. He also has two half-siblings, an older half-sister named Andrea from his father’s previous relationship with Linda Evans and Chiara from his father's current wife, Melissa Mascari.

He completed his high school education at Highland Hall Waldorf School in Los Angeles, California. He later enrolled at Oregon State University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Agriculture Operations, and Related Sciences in 2020. He the University of Arizona and Rogue Community College, where he studied Agriculture Science.

How old is Vanna White's son?

The television personality is 28 years old as of 2022. He was born on 10 June 1994. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Vanna White's son do for a living?

Nikko is a professional chef and television personality. He was featured in an episode of the game show Wheel of Fortune titled Beaches Resorts Week 4 (2010). Since 1982, his mother has hosted the television game show.

Since 2020, he has worked at Melissa’s Produce, an agricultural industry in Los Angeles, California, where he helps with all kinds of research and development, relations, innovation and business development. He is also a special projects manager.

Prior to that, he worked at Natural Health Food Store in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from September 2018 to May 2019. While there, he learned about natural food products and networked with the local community.

He is also a social media personality and majorly uses his social media platforms, especially his Instagram account, to share his travelling adventures and cooking tips. He owns an online bakery known as Nikko’s Bread. Lastly, he is an artist with an impressive collection of art pieces. His artwork is available on his website and social media.

What is Nikko Santo Pietro's net worth?

The American professional chef has an alleged net worth of $300 thousand. However, this information is not confirmed, therefore, not reliable. His primary source of income is his thriving career as a chef.

Is Nikko Santo Pietro married?

The American television personality is yet to marry. However, he is in a romantic relationship with Codie Jascor. The two reportedly met at college, and she often appears on his Instagram posts. However, it has been a while since he posted her. He last posted her in January 2020.

Is Vanna White's son gay?

No, the American chef is straight. However, in 2013 he hit the headlines after he spoke about his relationship with a 34-year-old Liberian Hare Krishna monk Jaycee Akinsanya. The two were reportedly living together while attending the University of Arizona.

However, their alleged relationship was controversial because Nikko was only 19 years old at the time, while Akinsanya was 35 years old.

What is Nikko Santo Pietro's height?

Vanna White’s son is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Nikko Santo Pietro

Who is Nikko Santo Pietro? He is a professional chef, artist, and television personality widely known for being the son of actress Vanna White. Where is Nikki Santo Petro from? He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. How old is Nikko Pietro? He is 28 years old as of 2022. He was born on 10 June 1994. Who is Nikko Santo Pietro's partner? He is currently in a relationship with his college girlfriend, Codie Jascor. Does Nikko Santo Pietro have siblings? Yes, he has a younger sister called Gigi and a half-older sister Andrea. What is Nikko Santo Pietro’s net worth? The television personality has an alleged net worth of $300 thousand. What is Nikko Santo Pietro’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Nikko Santo Pietro is widely known for being the son of the prominent actress and TV personality Vanna White. He is a professional chef, artist, and television personality and currently works at Melissa’s Produce, an agricultural industry in Los Angeles, California, USA.

