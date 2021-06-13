Timothee Chalamet’s girlfriend timeline: who has the actor dated?

Timothee Chalamet is an American actor who rose to prominence after starring in the romantic drama film Call Me by Your Name. As a result, his popularity grew, and so did the number of stolen female hearts. A look at Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend timeline will help you understand who the actor has been involved with.

Timothée Chalamet attends the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Timothee Hal Chalamet was born on 27th December 1995, in New York City, U.S. He has starred in various films and television shows. He has appeared in films like Beautiful Boy, Call Me By Your Name, Little Women and Lady Bird.

He has been described as a fashion icon, with his hair, jawline, and androgynous looks highlighted as his trademarks.

Despite being famous for his acting skills, his love life has also made headlines through the years. So who has the actor been involved with in the past? Have a look at Timothee Chalamet's dating history.

Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend timeline

Who are Timothee Chalamet's girlfriends? Here is a brief history of the ladies he has been linked to.

1. Eiza González - June 2020 - October 2020

Eiza Gonzalez attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

On 25th June 2020, Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González were photographed sharing romantic moments while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

They never talked publicly about each other nor acknowledged their flirtation. Their relationship did not last long. By October 2020, the pair had gone on their separate ways.

Timothee Chalamet's former gf Eiza is currently 31 years old. She is a Mexican actress famous for her role in the movie Baby Driver.

2. Lily-Rose Depp - October 2018 - April 2020

Lily-Rose Depp arrives at the Charles Finch & CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Party in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp started dating in October 2018 after working together on the film The King. Their characters were romantically linked in the film.

Lily-Rose Melody Depp, born on 27th May 1999, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, is the daughter of John Christopher Depp II and Vanessa Chantal Paradis.

Her father, Johnny Depp, is an American actor, producer and musician, while her mother, Vanessa Paradis, is a French singer, model and actress.

Chalamet and Lily were spotted kissing in the rain in New York City, but they never spoke about their relationship publicly.

Since then, the two were seen together both in their daily lives, and on the red carpet. Timothee and Lily-Rose appeared in colour-coordinated outfits for the Venice Film Festival screening of their movie The King.

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet attend "The King" red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

They have also been photographed on board of a luxurious boat while on vacation in Italy. The images quickly went viral, causing immense embarrassment for Timothee.

Even though Timothee and Lily looked like a perfect couple, their relationship did not last long. They separated in April 2020.

3. Lourdes Leon - Between 2013 and 2014

Lola Leon celebrates the Material Girl 1st Birthday at Macy's Herald Square in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Timothee Chalamet and Lourdes started dating in 2013 when Timothee was just 18 years old. The two were fellow students at New York's La Guardia High School of Performing Arts.

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon is the daughter of the famous Madonna Louise Ciccone and Carlos Leon. She was born on 14th October 1996 in Los Angeles.

Even though Timothee and Lourdes' relationship did not last long, they are still on good terms and talk positively about each other.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in April 2021, Lourdes admits that Timothee was her first boyfriend,

“I respect him a lot; we were a little item. My first boyfriend."

Who is Timothee Chalamet dating now?

Does Timothee Chalamet have a girlfriend? Since his last affair with Eliza, he has not been involved with anyone officially. However, in March 2021, it was rumoured that Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee were back together.

Although there has been no confirmation from either Chalamet, or Depp, insider information claims that their brief split has shown them what they had been missing. Timothee was recently seen buying a dress for Lily-Rose at Verameat in New York.

So is Timothee Chalamet single? It seems like he is not, judging from the recent events. That said, the actor appreciates privacy and has not come out to say anything on the matter yet.

