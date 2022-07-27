BBNaija Allysyn’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Osy Allysyn Audu, famously known as Allysyn, is a Nigerian model, social media influencer, and digital content creator. Her popularity has been growing gradually following her appearances in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up), which began on 23 July 2022.

Photo: @smoothallysyn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Allysyn is among the 24 contestants competing in the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). She is also a popular social media influencer in Nigeria and has worked for various notable brands such as Legend and Jaz Swim.

Profile summary

Real name Osy Allysyn Audu Famous as Allysyn Gender Female Date of birth 31 March 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Ethnicity African (Black) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Babcock University Profession Model, social media influencer, digital content creator

Allysyn’s biography

The rising reality TV personality was born and raised in Nigeria and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity. She follows Christianity as her religion.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She grew up alongside a brother named Sen Audu and a sister named Kimberly Etse Audu.

The BBNaija housemate Loral International Secondary in 2009 and later graduated from Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria, in 2017.

How old is Allysyn BBNaija?

The BBNaija season 7 contestant is 25 years old as of 2022. When is Allysyn’s birthday? She was born on 31 March 1997. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Allysyn’s profession?

She is a model, digital content creator and social media influencer. The rising model frequently shares her fashion and modelling pictures on social media. According to her Facebook profile, she is a sales executive at Nissan Nigeria.

Allysyn is currently a Big Brother Naija's season 7 (Level Up) housemate. She is competing for the grand prize of N100 million. She believes that she is going to stand out in the house because she is very different, unique and open-minded.

Allysyn’s social media presence

The rising Nigerian model is active on various social media platforms. She often shares pictures and videos about fashion, lifestyle and modelling activities on Instagram and YouTube. Her social media handles are as follows:

Fast facts about Allysyn

Who is Allysyn from BBNaija? She is a rising model, digital content creator, social media influencer, and now a reality television personality. What is Allysyn BBNaija’s real name? The BBNaija's contestant was born Osy Allysyn Audu. What is Allysyn’s nationality? She is a Nigerian citizen. When is Allysyn’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 31 March every year. She was born in 1997. What is Allysyn’s age? She is 25 years old as of 2022. Where does Allysyn live? The rising celebrity currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Allysyn’s boyfriend? She is not dating anyone at the moment; she is single.

Allysyn is among the 24 Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates competing for the grand prize of N100 million. She came into the spotlight after her entrance on the reality show, which premiered on 23 July 2022. Professionally, she is a rising model, content creator and social media influencer.

READ ALSO: Jimena Jimenez’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Jimena Jimenez’s biography. She is a Mexican-based model, TikTok star and social media influencer. She was born and raised in Querétaro, Mexico.

Jimena Jimenez is well recognized for her consistent and entertaining content on TikTok, where she has amassed a significant fan following. She is also popular on other social media platforms. She was nominated as MTV MIAW's host for the ninth edition awards in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng