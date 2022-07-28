BBNaija Giddyfia’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Giddyfia, real name Gideon Anieti Nwawo, is an engineer, model, fitness trainer, and reality TV personality. He is a contestant in Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up), competing against 23 other young housemates.

Giddyfia is a fitness enthusiast and rising social media personality. His appearance in Big Brother Naija season 7 has brought him fame, attracting many netizens' attention. As a result, many of them want to know more about him.

Profile summary

Full name Gideon Anieti Nwawo Nickname Giddyfia Gender Male Year of birth 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria State of origin Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College Bells University of Technology Profession Engineer, model, fitness trainer, reality TV personality

Giddyfia’s biography

The rising Nigerian celebrity was born and grew up in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. He was raised in a Christian family. He is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity.

He attended the Bells University of Technology (BUT) in Ogun State, Nigeria. He graduated in November 2019 from the institution with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechatronics engineering.

How old is Giddyfia from BBNaija?

The Big Brother Naija contestant is 24 years old as of 2022. He was born in 1998. The exact date and month of his birth remain unknown.

Why is Giddyfia famous?

He gained popularity following his announcement as one of the contestants of the 2022 reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7.

Before fame, Giddyfia thrived as a model and fitness enthusiast. He won the Male Physique of the Year award in 2019 while still in college.

Giddyfia’s social media presence

The Akwa Ibom State native is present and active on different social media platforms. His audience on different online social platforms has gradually increased, especially after his entrance into the Nigerian reality TV show. Here are his social media handles:

Fast facts about Giddyfia from BBNaija

What is Giddyfia from BBNaija’s real name? His real name is Gideon Anieti Nwawo. How old is Giddyfia? He is 24 years old as of 2022. What is Giddyfia’s state of origin? He comes from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. What tribe does Giddyfia belong to? The reality TV personality is from the Ibibio tribe. Where does Giddyfia live? He resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Giddyfia’s occupation? The famous personality is an engineer, model, fitness trainer, and reality TV star. Is Giddyfia from BBNaija dating? He is currently not dating anyone.

Big Brother Naija season 7, christened Level Up, premiered on 23 July 2022 and runs for 10 weeks, with the finale on 2 October 2022. The ultimate winner of the contest takes home a grand prize of N100 million. The show airs on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Giddyfia rose to stardom as one of the participants of Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). He is a qualified engineer and fitness model. The BBN contestant is slowly becoming a social media star due to the gradual increase of his social media following.

