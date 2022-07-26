BBNaija Adekunle’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Adekunle is a digital marketing consultant, rising internet personality, and reality TV star from Nigeria. He came into the limelight in July 2022 when he was announced as a contestant in one of Africa's biggest reality TV shows, Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up).

Photo: @adekunleolopade_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adekunle is among the 12 male Big Brother Naija 2022 housemates who made it into Biggie's house in season 7. Big Brother Naija: Level Up premiered on 23 July 2022 and will air until 3 October 2022.

Profile summary

Real name Adekunle Tobilola Olopade Famous as Adekunle Gender Male Date of birth 6 October 1994 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Lagos State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African (Black) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Digital marketing consultant, reality TV star, social media personality

Adekunle’s biography

What is Adekunle from BBNaija‘s state of origin? He is from Lagos State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity. He follows Christianity.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What is Adekunle’s age?

The rising TV star is 27 years old as of 2022. When is Adekunle's birthday? He was born on 6 October 1994. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Adekunle famous?

He is a digital marketing consultant, online personality, and up-and-coming reality TV star. He came into the spotlight following his entrance into the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) on 23 July 2022.

He is one of the 24 contestants competing for the grand prize of 100 million nairas. The reality TV star, who describes himself as a self-actualised introvert, promised to take it to the next level in the house by making sure he wins. If he wins Big Brother season 7, the first thing he will do is to pay off his mom’s debts.

Since he was announced as one of the Big Brother Naija housemates, his popularity on social media has gradually increased. At the time of writing, his Instagram account has over 17.6 thousand followers and 3.7 thousand followers .

Who is Adekunle’s girlfriend?

The Big Brother Naija's star is not dating anyone at the moment; he is single. However, he confirmed that he was previously in a relationship which started in 2015 and ended in 2018 because of communication issues and misunderstandings.

Fast facts about Adekunle

Who is Adekunle? He is a Nigerian digital marketing consultant, internet personality and reality TV star currently a Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) housemate. Why is Adekunle famous? He gained prominence after he was announced as one of the Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates. What is Adekunle’s real name? His real name is Adekunle Tobilola Olopade. What is Adekunle’s state of origin? He is from Lagos State. What is Adekunle’s age? The reality TV star is 27 years old as of 2022. Who is Adekunle’s girlfriend? He celebrates his birthday on 6 October. What is Adekunle’s nationality? He is a Nigerian national.

One of Africa's biggest reality shows, Big Brother Naija, recently returned for its seventh season (Level Up). The show premiered on 23 and 24 July 2022 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. The show will also be aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family Channels until 2 October 2022.

The reality show held its auditions to select contestants from 15 May 2022 to 30 May 2022. The qualified contestants were introduced to Biggie's house by the show's host Ebuka Uchendu. The winner of the reality show is expected to take home a grand prize of N100 million.

Adekunle BBNaija is a Nigerian digital marketing consultant, social media personality, and reality TV star from Nigeria. He rose to stardom in July 2022 after he was selected to join Biggie's house in the seventh season. He is also a rising social media personality with now a decent following on various social media platforms.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Nini's biography: age, parents, nationality, net worth

Legit.ng recently published BBNaija Nini's biography. She is a Nigerian-based reality TV star, model, fashion entrepreneur, economist, and social media influencer. She was born in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria.

Nini rose to prominence following her appearances on the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) in 2021. She is a popular social media influencer and has worked with various notable brands like Marymic Skincare Spa. In addition, she boasts a significant fan following across various social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng