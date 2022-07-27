BBNaija Bella’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Bella from BBNaija is a rising model, content creator, social media influencer, and reality TV personality from Nigeria. She is among the 24 contestants competing in the Big Brother Naija season 7. She is also an Instagram sensation.

Bella rose to prominence in July 2022 after appearing in the reality show Big Brother Naija season 7. She is also a popular social media influencer and has worked with several brands such as Pretty LittleThing, Sodah London, and Ore’s Wurld.

Profile summary

Real name Chidimma Esther Okagbue Famous as Bella Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria State origin Anambra State Tribe Igbo Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education University of Lagos (UNILAG) Profession Model, content creator, reality TV personality, social media influencer

Bella’s biography

The now famous reality TV star was born Chidimma Esther Okagbue in Anambra State, Nigeria but currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national and follows Christianity. She has a sister named Uchee Sandra Okagbue.

After completing her secondary education, she attended the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

How old is Bella BBNaija?

The social media influencer is 25 years old as of 2022. When is Bella’s birthday? She was born on 31 May 1997. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Bella BBNaija do for a living?

She is a model, reality television personality, content creator and social media influencer. She is one of the Big Brother Naija Housemates competing for the 100 million naira grand prize.

The reality star describes herself as a frivolous person who gets angry easily and competes because she wants to win. She decided to compete in Big Brother Naija because she wants to be rich and famous.

What happened between Bella and Chichi?

The two almost got into a fight over a wager task after Chichi suggested a new idea to the group's task, which didn't sit well with Bella. Previously, Biggie had passed an instruction that all group members must deliver a distinct talent for the task. When Bella tried to call her attention to Biggie's instruction, Chichi took offence and slammed her.

Bella’social media presence

The BBNaija season 7 housemate is active across various social media platforms where she shares her fashion and lifestyle pictures. Since her entrance into the Big Brother Naija show, her number of followers has grown gradually. Her social media handles are as follows:

Fast facts about Bella BBNaija

Who is Bella from BBNaija? She is a rising model, reality television personality, content creator and social media influencer. What is Bella BBNaija’s real name? Her real name is Chidimma Esther Okagbue. What is Bella BBNaija’s state of origin? She is from Anambra State, Nigeria. What is Bella’s age? The social media influencer is 25 years old as of 2022. When is Bella’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 31 May every year. She was born in 1997. Which tribe is Bella BBNaija from? She is from the Igbo tribe. Who is Bella dating? The BBNaija contestant is not dating anyone at the moment; she is single.

Bella is a reality TV star, model, content creator and social media influencer. She was recently announced as one of the contestants of the Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7. Her dream is to become rich and famous.

