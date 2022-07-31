Taylor Giavasis’ biography: who is Nash Grier’s long-term partner?

Taylor Giavasis is an American social media influencer and photographer. She gained fame on social media for sharing pictures of her body while campaigning against body shaming. She is also famous as Nash Grier’s partner.

Photo: @g1avasis on Instagram (modified by author)

Taylor Giavasis has caught the attention of many people with her photos on social media. As a result, she boasts a massive social media audience. She is the founder of The Naked Diaries.

Profile summary

Full name Taylor Giavasis Gender Female Date of birth 10 August 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Canton, Ohio, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 36-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Nikki Giavasis Father Bobby Lee Cutts Jr. Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Nash Grier Children 2 Profession Social media influencer, photographer Net worth $700 thousand Instagram @g1avasis TikTok @taylorgiavasis

Taylor Giavasis’ biography

The social media personality was born in Canton, Ohio, USA. Her mother, Nikki, is an actress, adult model, author, and former cheerleader. Taylor Giavasis’ father, Bobby Lee Cutts Jr., is an ex-cop who is reportedly serving a jail term after being convicted of two murder charges.

Who are Taylor Giavasis’ siblings?

The social media personality has two stepbrothers, Jordan and Blake. Jordan is believed to be Nikki’s child from her alleged relationship with Shawn Kemp, while Blake is Bobby’s child from another relationship.

Taylor Giavasis’ parents were involved in a bitter child custody battle in court as they separated before Bobby’s conviction.

How old is Taylor Giavasis?

Taylor Giavasis’ age is 25 years as of 2022. She was born on 10 August 1997. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

The American celebrity is a photographer and social media influencer. She has accounts on Instagram and TikTok with a massive following and regularly shares her lifestyle pictures and videos on the platforms. She also promotes multiple brands on the platform.

The famous personality is a vocal advocate against body shaming and encourages people to appreciate their bodies as they are. She is the founder of The Naked Diaries, an Instagram page that allows people to share their body pictures without feeling ashamed.

What is Taylor Giavasis’ net worth?

According to Married Celebrity, her net worth is estimated to be $700 thousand. However, the information source is unverified and, thus, unreliable.

Who is Nash Grier's girlfriend?

The famous American social media influencer is dating Taylor Giavasis. How long have Taylor and Nash been together? The Nash Grier and Taylor Giavasis have been together for approximately seven years.

They reportedly first met in 2015 at Paris Fashion Week and later appeared in other social events together. However, they started dating in 2016 and got engaged in March 2019. Is she Nash Grier’s wife? No, she is not married to the YouTuber yet.

Does Taylor Giavasis have a child?

She has a single child with her boyfriend, Nash Grier. The couple’s child Malakai Giavasis-Grier was born on 24 September 2019 and is an Instagram celebrity.

Nash Grier’s girlfriend announced her second pregnancy on Instagram on 21 December 2021 and gave birth to her daughter on 27 July 2022.

What happened between Taylor Giavasis and Kylie Jenner?

A throwback picture on Instagram of Kylie Jenner with a baby bump left many wondering whether the American model was expecting another baby. In the comments section, Nash Grier's partner wrote, “Time to have another”. Her comment has made many netizens believe that the picture inspired her to have her second baby.

What is Taylor Giavasis’ height?

The American celebrity stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-24-35 inches (91-61-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Taylor Giavasis

When is Taylor Giavasis’ birthday? She was born on 10 August 1997. What is Taylor Giavasis’ age? The celebrity is 25 years old as of 2022. What is Taylor Giavasis’ ethnicity? She has mixed ethnicity; Greek-Black. Who are Taylor Giavasis’ brothers? She has two stepbrothers, Blake and Jordan. What does Taylor Giavasis do for a living? She is a social media influencer and photographer. How much is Taylor Giavasis worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $700 thousand. Who is Taylor Giavasis’ boyfriend? Her boyfriend is Nash Grier, an internet personality. How long have Taylor and Nash been together? The duo has been together for almost seven years. Does Taylor Giavasis have a child? She has two children, a son called Malakai Giavasis-Grier and a daughter. What happened between Taylor Giavasis and Kylie Jenner? Nash's girlfriend is believed to have been inspired by Kylie’s baby bump throwback picture to get pregnant. How tall is Taylor Giavasis? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Taylor Giavasis is a successful social media influencer and photographer. She is also known for championing body positivity and has an Instagram page dedicated to it. The mother of two children is also famous as Nash Grier’s partner.

