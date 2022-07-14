Alexis Ryan’s biography: what is known about Lexi from FGTeeV?

Alexis Ryan is a YouTuber, gamer and social media personality from the United States of America. She became famous on FGTeeV, her family’s gaming YouTube channel. She is also popular on TikTok and has a clothing brand named Lexoxo.

Photo: @alexisryanxo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alexis Ryan from FGTeeV is popularly known as the Skylander Girl. Her family also owns another channel titled FV Family. She has created content with her family for years, but not many people know much about her.

Profile summary

Real name Alexis Ryan Nickname The Skylander Girl, Lex, Lexi Gender Female Date of birth 25 July 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, British, French Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Alexis Ryan's height in feet 4'8" Height in centimetres 142 Weight in pounds 95 Weight in kilograms 43 Hair colour Brown (mostly dyed blonde) Eye colour Brown Mother Samantha Ryan Father Vincent Ryan Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, TikTok star Net worth $2 million TikTok @lex_0724

Alexis Ryan's biography

She is the eldest child in her family. How many siblings does Alexis Ryan have? She has three brothers who are all content creators. The names of her siblings are Michael (Skylander Boy), Chase (Lightcore Chase), and Shawn (Shawn FUNnel Vision). She has a cousin Minecraft Ethan and two aunts, Heidi and Elyssa, who are also YouTubers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Alexis Ryan?

Alexis Ryan's age is 16 years as of 2022. She was born on 25 July 2006 in the USA, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Ryan rose to stardom by sharing gaming videos on YouTube. The young social media personality has a sizable following on Instagram and TikTok. In December 2006, her parents started the YouTube channel FUNnel Vision.

The TikTok star featured in her first YouTube video on the channel when she was one year old.

FUNnel Vision has since rebranded to FV FAMILY on YouTube, and the family has expanded to have more channels. Lexi has been part of three other YouTube channels with her family: DohMuchFun, TheSkylanderBoy andGirl, and FGTeeV.

The TikTok star's family created the Family Gaming Team, aka FGTeeV, channel in March 2013. Her parents play the roles of 'Duddy' and 'Moomy'. Her brothers, Shawn, Chase and Mike, also feature on the channel. Lexi also sings and raps in the FGTeeV songs, which are released on major music streaming platforms and videos shared on the YouTube channel.

Together with her younger brother Mike, they were the main faces behind the TheSkylanderBoy andGirl channel, where they shared gameplay and skits. The channel has since gone dormant.

What is Alexis Ryan's net worth?

She is estimated to be worth around $2 million as of 2022, but there are no verified reports on the matter. Primarily, she earns her income as a content creator. Lexi also launched a clothing brand, Lexoxo.

FAQs

What is Lexi from FGTeeV's real name? She was born Alexis Ryan. How old is Alexis Ryan? She is 16 years old as of 2022. How tall is Alexis Ryan? She is 4 feet 8 inches tall (142 cm). What is Alexis Ryan's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Where is Alexis Ryan from? She is a citizen of the USA. Are FGTeeV Alexis Ryan's real family? Yes. All the FGTeeV members are all her real family members. Why is Alexis Ryan famous? She is a popular YouTube content creator, focusing mainly on gaming videos.

Alexis Ryan, popularly known as Skylander Girl, is an American YouTuber and gamer. She is a member of the gaming channel FGTeeV on YouTube, along with her parents and three brothers. She is also a social media influencer and the founder of the Lexoxo clothing brand.

READ ALSO: Legit Tim’s biography: age, career, sister, wife, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Legit Tim’s biography. He is a popular YouTube star from the USA. He is famous for his YouTube channel, Legit Tim, where he shares funny videos, including pranks and reactions.

Legit Tim was born in 1998. He is also behind the Legit Family YouTube channel, which he runs along with his wife, Bethanie.

Source: Legit.ng