Luis Armand Garcia’s biography: where is Max from George Lopez now?

Luis Armand Garcia is a well-known actor from the United States. He became prominent in 2002 when he landed a role as Max Lopez in the television series George Lopez. He has also starred in other TV series, such as Freddie.

Luis Armand Garcia is a household name in the entertainment industry. He made his acting debut in 2000 when he starred in the TV series ER. Aside from acting, he has also been involved in charity work and has his foundation, Hands on Horses, which has been assisting American children to settle in foster homes.

Profile summary

Full name Luis Armand Garcia Gender Male Date of birth 9 March 1992 Luis Armand Garcia's age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth LaGrange, Illinois, United States Current residence Valencia, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Brenda Garcia Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Children Max Profession Actor Net worth $1 million

Louis Armand Garcia's biography

Max from George Lopez was born and raised in LaGrange, Illinois, United States. How old is Luis Armand Garcia? As of 2022, the actor is 30 years old. He was born on 9 March 1992. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Later on, he moved with his family to Valencia, California. He grew up alongside his five siblings, most of whom are actors.

His mother is called Brenda Garcia, while his father's name is unknown. His mother is Mexican and a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. The American actor had his high school education at West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California, from where he graduated in 2010. He was part of the school's football team.

What is Luis Armand Garcia's nationality? He is an American national of white ethnic background.

Career

Luis has had an interest in acting since childhood. His acting profession started in 2000 when he appeared in the popular TV series ER. He played the role of Jason. However, his big break came in 2002 when he got the opportunity to star as Max Lopez in the famous TV series George Lopez.

He starred alongside other popular cast members such as George Lopez, Constance Marie and Belita Moreno. The series ran from 2002 until 2007. He also landed another role as Max in the television series Freddie.

Luis Armand Garcia's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb page, the American actor has three acting credits. They include:

Year TV show Role 2002-2007 George Lopez Max Lopez 2006 Freddie Max 2000 ER Jason

The popular actor has also appeared as himself in television shows like Lopez Tonight (2009) and ALMA Awards (2002). Furthermore, he has been featured in numerous national commercials, including Chevrolet. Lastly, he has appeared in Public Service Announcements, which support issues he believes in.

What is Luis Armand Garcia's net worth?

According to Married Biography, his alleged net worth is $1 million. However, this information is not official. He has earned his wealth mainly from his acting career.

Who is Luis Armand Garcia's wife?

The actor is currently single. However, he was previously in a relationship with Tyra Simmons, a fashion designer. The ex-couple has a son named Max. Luis Armand Garcia's son was born in 2006.

How tall is Louis Armand Garcia?

Luis Armand Garcia's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres, and he weighs about 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

Where is Luis Armand Garcia today?

Louis has always had a balanced life between his career and personal life. He has not starred in any films or TV series since the end of George Lopez in 2007. However, after leaving the spotlight, the actor has developed various hobbies and interests.

Luis Armand Garcia is giving back to his community by working together with charitable organizations such as Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American Heart Association. However, he currently spends most of his time working with his foundation, Hands on Horses. The foundation helps children to settle in foster homes.

Fast facts about Luis Armand Garcia

Who is Luis Armand Garcia? He is an American actor famously known for his appearance in the TV series George Lopez. How old is Louis Armand Garcia? He is 30 years old as of 2022. He was born on 9 March 1992. What is Luis Armand Garcia's ethnicity? He is an American national of white ethnicity. Does Luis Armand Garcia have Instagram? Yes, Luis has an unverified Instagram account with over 14 thousand followers. He uses the platform to share his photos and to show his various adventures. Where is Luis Armand Garcia now? He is currently living in Valencia, California, USA. Armand has not been acting for more than a decade. Instead, he has been assisting American foster children through his foundation, Hands on Horses. What is Luis Armand Garcia's net worth? His alleged net worth is around $1 million as of 2022. How tall is Louis Armand Garcia? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs about 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Luis Armand Garcia is an American actor popularly recognized for his role as Max in the television series George Lopez. He is also known for his charitable activities, such as helping American foster children through his foundation, Hands on Horses.

