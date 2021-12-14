Mady Gio’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth, TikTok

Mady Gio is a social media influencer, TikTok star, and online gamer. She has a sizable fan base on all her social media channels, particularly TikTok, where she posts dancing videos. As a gamer, she has streamed games like Fortnite, Plants vs Zombies, and Minecraft.

Gio poses for a photo in a green dress and black heels. Photo: @mady_gio

Source: Instagram

Mady Gio has a self-titled YouTube channel. She became a TikTok sensation because of her belly dancing videos. So what else is known about her?

Profile summary

Full name: Madalina Ioana Filip

Madalina Ioana Filip Famous as: Mady Gio

Mady Gio Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15th March 1995

15th March 1995 Age: 26 years old( as of 2021)

26 years old( as of 2021) Place of birth: London, United States

London, United States Current residence: Milan Italy

Milan Italy Ethnicity: White

White Nationality: Italian

Italian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Height in inches: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: single

single Occupation: Tiktok star, social media influence and online gamer

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mady Gio's biography

Mady was born Madalina Loana Filip in 1995 in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2021, the influencer is 26 years old. Little is known about her childhood, early education, and family.

What is Mady Gio's nationality?

Gio in a black outfit. Photo: @mady_gio

Source: Instagram

She is an Italian national.

Rise to fame

Mady began her career as an Instagram model. She frequently posted her photos on her Instagram page. She grew in popularity, prompting her to expand her social media platforms.

Her Instagram account currently has over 1 million followers and over 350 posts. She is also well-known on TikTok, where she posts short films demonstrating her dancing abilities.

Today, Mady Gio's TikTok account boasts over 1 million followers with more than 14 million likes. Besides TikTok, she also has a self-titled YouTube channel. She created the channel on 25th September 2020, and currently, she only has one video.

The influencer has also set up an OnlyFans account, where she shares her adult content with her fans on a regular basis. Mady is a professional gamer that enjoys games like Fortnite, GTA, and others. She is also a big fan of cosplay costumes and spiderman outfits.

Is Mady Gio single?

Mady Gio holding a puppy. Photo: @mady_gio

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star chooses to keep her love life secret; thus, there is no information regarding her relationship status.

How tall is Mady Gio?

Mady Gio's height is 5 feet and 8 inches or 172 centimetres. She weighs 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. She has long dark brown hair and eyes.

What is Mady Gio's net worth?

According to WikiJay, her net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This information is, however, not official.

Mady Gio is a well-known internet personality most recognized for her Instagram modelling photos. She also has a TikTok account on which she posts dance videos. In addition, she is a music lover who enjoys playing the piano and singing. She also spends her free time sailing and hiking.

READ ALSO: Who is Alex Hook? age, height, boyfriend, movies, and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Alex Hook. She is a brilliant actress who has been in theatre, television, and film productions. Alex Hook was born in the Canadian city of Toronto. Her family moved from Toronto to Kingston, Ontario, where she spent most of her youth. She speaks English fluently and understands Russian.

The actress started her career when she was very young. She has appeared in several films and television series like, Handsome Devils (2014) as Kara, Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case (2014) as Polly Klaas, and Galentine's Day Nightmare (2021 TV movie) as Madison. Have a look at her biography to learn more about her career journey and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng