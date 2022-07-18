Trevor Wagner’s biography: age, height, brother, net worth

Trevor Wagner is a TikTok star, entrepreneur, and social media personality from the United States. He is best known for uploading lip-sync, pranks, weight lifting videos, challenges, comedy, and vlog content on TikTok. He owns a clothing line named Rage Co., where he sells customized clothing designs and footwear.

Trevor Wagner began his career in the entertainment industry on TikTok in 2019. The young celebrity loves to stay fit and healthy and has a daily workout routine. Before garnering fame, the TikTok star used to train for physique competitions.

Profile summary

Full name Trevor Wagner Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, Twitch streamer, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $500,000 - $1.5 million Twitch @ fatherraget

Trevor Wagner’s bio

The TikTok star hails from Denver, Colorado, United States of America. He was born in 1997 into a family of two children. Who is Trevor Wagner’s brother? The internet celebrity has a younger brother.

He is of white ethnicity, and his nationality is American. The internet sensation follows the Christian religion.

How old is Trevor Wagner?

His age is 25 years as of 2022. When is Trevor Wagner’s birthday? The American content creator celebrates his birthday on 1 August every year. His zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Trevor Wagner do for a living?

He is a TikTok star, Twitch streamer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. The entertainer created his TikTok account in 2019. He has over 2.5 million followers and more than 113 million likes on his account. He posts pranks, weight lifting, challenges, comedy, lip-syncs, and dance videos.

The internet personality is also active on the Twitch streaming platform and has over 38 thousand followers. He enjoys going to the gym frequently to maintain his shape and overall health. Trevor Wagner’s workout routine videos are available on his social media accounts.

He is also an entrepreneur who owns a clothing line based in Los Angeles, California. Rage Co. clothing deals in footwear, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, shorts, waist bags etc. In addition, the entrepreneur has an Instagram account where he advertises his products.

The American TikTok star is active on Instagram and has over 229 thousand followers. Trevor Wagner’s Twitter account has been active since April 2018. He has more than 84 thousand followers on the platform. In addition, the American star has a self-titled YouTube channel.

What is Trevor Wagner’s net worth?

According to Global Stardom, his alleged net worth is between $500 thousand - $1.5 million. However, this information regarding his net worth is not verifiable and hence unreliable.

Is Trevor Wagner single?

The American celebrity has not revealed any information regarding his love life. He has not been in any past romantic relationship. That said, the TikTok star is presumed single.

Trevor Wagner is an American TikTok star, Twitch streamer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. He mainly uploads pranks, weight lifting, challenges, comedy, lip-syncs, and dance videos.

