Jill Tavelman’s biography: what is known about Lilly Collins' mom?

Jill Tavelman is no new name in the streets of Hollywood. She became popular after marrying Phil Collins. Her ex-husband is a famous singer, drummer, and record producer. The two have a daughter, Lily Collins, a popular actress, model, and philanthropist.

Lily Collins and her mother, Jill Tavelman, attend the Museum Of The Moving Image 30th Annual Salute Honoring Warren Beatty at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lily Collins' mother? Collins' mother is also a respected entrepreneur and architect. She has also been featured in the film Buster. How well do you know her?

Profile summary

Full name Jill Tavelman Gender Female Date of birth April 9, 1956 Age 66 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 36-32-39 Body measurements in centimetres 94-86-99 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark grey Mother Jane Hale Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur and architect Net worth $25 million

Jill Tavelman's biography

Who is Jill Tavelman? She is an entrepreneur born in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is an American citizen. Her ethnicity is British-Irish.

Her dad was a Canadian-Jewish native and owned a men's clothing store in the heart of Beverly Hills, while her mom was a theatre artist and actress.

How old is Jill Tavelman?

Musician Phil Collins, his daughter actress Lily Collins and her mom Jill Tavelman pose with Lily's birthday cake in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Jill Tavelman's age is 66 years as of 2022. He was born on April 9, 1956.

What did Jill Tavelman do for a living?

Jill came to the limelight after she met Phil and the two settled down together. Despite being linked to her famous ex-husband and daughter, she also runs a popular website known as WAVERLY ON DOHENY, where she sells antique pieces.

Phil Collins' spouse was also featured in the film Buster where she played a woman at the airport.

Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman's relationship

Phil and Jill first met in 19800 and tied the knot after four years of dating. Phil Collins married Jill on August 4, 1984. On March 18, 1989, the couple welcomed their daughter Lily Collins. Lily is a British-American actress.

Is Phil Collins still married to Jill?

In 1994, Phil revealed that he no longer had feelings for Jill and filed for a divorce which was finalized on December 5, 1996.

How long was Phil Collins married to Jill Tavelman? The couple had been married for 12 years. Lily Collins' parents called it quits.

Who did Phil Collins cheat with on Jill Tavelman?

While touring with Genesis in 1992, Collins had two affairs with Lavinia Lang, a former drama school classmate. The two were engaged but never got married. Collins publicly admitted that he had lost interest in Tavelman and was following his heart's desires.

Who was Phil Collins' second wife?

His second wife was Jill Tavelman. He had been previously married and divorced. His first wife was Canadian Andrea Bertorelli. The two had married at 24 years old after meeting in a London drama class. He then adopted Andrea's daughter. He shares a son with Andrea, known as Simon Collins.

Phil Collins and his wife Jill Collins attend the 46th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd

Source: Getty Images

In 1992, Phil allegedly had an affair with his former school classmate, Lavinia Lang. They got engaged, but their relationship came to a halt. After divorcing Jill, he met his third wife, Orianne Cevey, a Swiss national, during a tour in 1999, where she was his translator.

Phil has two sons with Orianne Cevey. They are Nicholas and Matthew. Unfortunately, his third marriage did not last long, as the couple divorced in 2006. In 2016, Collins made his autobiography titled Not Dead Yet, where he featured the story of his three failed marriages.

In 2016, Phil's first wife took him to court for writing about his relationships in his autobiography. At this time, he was in a relationship with American news anchor Dana Tyler.

Phil and Cevey reconciled but later parted ways again in 2021 after Cevey secretly married another man.

Body measurements

Jill is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). The mother of one has dark grey eyes and blonde hair. Her body measurements are 36-32-39 inches (94-86-99 centimetres).

What is Jill Tavelman's net worth?

According to Wealthy Celebrity, model Jill Tavelman is estimated to have a net worth of about $25 million. Her income as an architect is reported to be over $65 thousand. In 1996, her former husband Phil paid her a divorce settlement of about £17 million.

In 2016, she purchased a mansion worth $12.4 million, whose designer was John Elgin Woolf in the 1950s. The house features a tennis court, a library, and four bedrooms.

Fast facts about Jill Tavelman

She is active on Instagram, @waverlyondoheny, with 24+ thousand followers.

She loves travelling.

She has a pet dog named RedFord.

She loves vintage things.

She is very close to her daughter Lilly.

She is a TV personality and a music maker.

Jill Tavelman is a perfect example of passion, hard work, and zeal in doing what one loves. Over the years, she has continued to thrive as an entrepreneur and architect.

