Who is Victoria Orenze? Here is her biography and musical career

Victoria Orenze is a Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter. She gained prominence in the Nigerian gospel music scene through powerful and anointed worship songs. Some of her popular songs include See How Far: Gratitude, Covenant Keeping God, Spirit Chant and Spiritual Surgery.

A photo of the Nigerian gospel artist. Photo: @victoriaorenze (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Victoria Orenze's songs often carry messages of praise, surrender, and deep reverence for God. Find out interesting information about the talented performer who brings light to the hearts of thousands of people.

Profile summary

Full name Victoria Orenze Gender Female Date of birth 23 March 1993 Age 30 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Benin City, Nigeria Current residence Edo State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Single Profession Musician Instagram @victoriaorenze

Who is pastor Victoria Orenze?

Victoria Orenze is a gospel musician born in Benin City, Nigeria. She has released several popular gospel songs that have touched the hearts of many believers, drawing them into a deeper connection with their faith and spirituality.

How old is Victoria Orenze?

As of 2023, the Nigerian gospel artist is 30 years old. She was born in 1993.

When is Victoria Orenze's birthday?

Victoria celebrates her birthday on 23 March. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Victoria Orenze is a talented singer. Her voice brings the gospel to the public and preaches the salvation of the soul through the worship of God.

She says every Christian should sincerely believe in the Almighty, entrust themselves to Him and follow the path of purity. She emphasizes that it is not just performing the actions prescribed in the Bible but is also necessary to fully understand and embrace one's connection with Jesus Christ.

She often collaborates with other gospel singers, such as Nathaniel Bassey in their joint work Alagbada Ina. She has participated in several concerts, programmes and other events to worship God.

Spirit Chant by Victoria Orenze

Spirit Chant is a soft praise and worship song that speaks about praise to God in every way. If you enjoy fantastic gospel/Christian music, whether Afro-Gospel or modern music, Spirit Chant is a lovely song that uplifts your spirit.

Victoria Orenze's Covenant Keeping God

Covenant Keeping God is another thankful song about God's glory. The singer emphasizes God being the anchor and that he keeps his promise always.

Victoria Orenze's songs

Below is a table with some of her popular songs over the years.

Year Song 2023 Far Beyond 2022 Supernatural 2022 Ascend 2022 Hallelujah Our God Reigns! 2022 I Get Backing 2022 See How Far: Gratitude 2022 Gratitude 2022 Yahweh 2022 My Fortress 2022 We Receive 2022 This Year 2022 Walk by Faith 2022 The Weapon 2022 See How Far 2022 The Fountain 2021 Have Mercy 2021 Spiritual Surgery 2021 Prayer Call 2021 Uwese 2021 Mercy Cry 2020 Spirit Chant 2020 Na so So Wonder 2016 Covenant Keeping God 2016 Draw 2016 Holy 2016 Brooding 2016 On Fire 2016 Invade Me 2016 I Want to See You

What song did Nathaniel Bassey play with Victoria Orenze and Dunsin?

The trio collaborate on the song See How Far: Gratitude (Reflections). The song exudes a sincere, profound gratitude spirit that inspires wonders and miracles. See How Far by Victoria Orenze conveys a gospel message that uplifts Christians.

What is Victoria Orenze's net worth?

The gospel artist's net worth is alleged to be $250,000. She has earned her income from her career as a singer.

Social media profiles

Victoria maintains a strong presence across multiple social media platforms, using them as channels to share her songs, deliver inspiring sermons, and spread the message of God. Her Instagram account currently has 625k followers. She is also active on Facebook, with over 310k followers as of writing.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel which she created on August 10, 2015. The channel has garnered more than 70 million views and boasts over half a million subscribers as of writing.

Quick facts about Victoria Orenze

She started as a backup singer in her church before moving up to leading worship and praises.

She was nominated in the Song of the Year category in the CLIMA Awards 2018 for her song On Fire .

. She has worked with artists such as Praize, Sinach, Frank Edwards, Nathaniel Bassey and Sammy Okposo1.

Victoria Orenze is a Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter and preacher. She continues to inspire many people through her music. Her voice proclaims the gospel and the idea of soul salvation via God's worship to the whole world.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Duke Dennis. He is a well-known American YouTube gamer and content creator. He rose to prominence after posting videos on his YouTube channel regarding the basketball video game NBA 2K17.

Duke's YouTube videos have earned him millions of fans and have given him a decent living. He is currently one of the most well-known gamers and YouTubers.

Source: Legit.ng