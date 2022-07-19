Marisol Yotta’s biography: age, nationality, measurements, husband

Who is Marisol Yotta? She is an American model famous for uploading her modelling photos on Instagram and other social media platforms. She is also an influencer known for promoting various fashion and beauty brands on her pages.

Photo: @marisol.yotta on Instagram (modified by author)

Before gaining social media fame, Marisol Yotta underwent extensive body transformation. However, she gradually gained prominence on Instagram when she started sharing her pictures which grabbed the attention of many netizens.

Profile summary

Full name Marisol Yotta Nickname Queen M Gender Female Date of birth 25 June 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurement in inches 40-24-34 Body measurement in centimetres 102-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Bastian Yotta College California State University Long Beach, The University of South California Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $7 million

Marisol Yotta’s biography

The popular model was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She was brought up in a strict, conservative and religious family. The celebrity is an American national of white ethnicity.

She attended California State University Long Beach, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics. Later, she acquired her master’s degree in Nutrition, Healthspan and Longevity at The University of Southern California.

What is Marisol Yotta’s age?

She is 31 years old as of 2022. The famous Instagram personality was born on 25 June 1991. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Marisol Yotta do for a living?

The celebrity is an Instagram model. She gained fame for sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram, where she has 693K followers at the time of writing. The famous personality also endorses brands such as Gucci on her social media pages. The model also has an OnlyFans page where she shares her exclusive content.

Did Marisol Yotta undergo plastic surgery?

Marisol allegedly underwent extensive plastic surgery, including augmentation mammoplasty, botox, facials and eyelash extensions. The cosmetic surgeries resulted in a massive transformation of her body.

Who is Marisol Yotta’s husband?

She is married to Bastian Yotta. Her husband is reportedly a German businessperson. He is known on Instagram as @mister_yotta. The couple allegedly married in May 2021 in Santa Monica, California, USA.

What are Marisol Yotta’s measurements?

The American model stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Moreover, her measurements are 40-24-34 inches or 102-61-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Marisol Yotta

How old is Marisol Yotta? She turned 31 years old on 25 June 2022. What is Marisol Yotta’s ethnicity? She is American of white ethnicity. Where does Marisol Yotta live? The social media influencer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Marisol Yotta’s profession? She is a renowned model. Is Marisol Yotta married? Yes, her husband is a German businessman called Bastian Yotta. How much is Marisol Yotta worth? According to News Unzip, the celebrity’s net worth is $7 million, but the information is unreliable. What is Marisol Yotta’s height? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres.

Marisol Yotta is a successful Instagram model. Her pictures on Instagram have captured the attention of many people, and she boasts a significant audience on the platform.

