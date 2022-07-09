Florence Hunt’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Florence Hunt is a young up-and-coming actress, model, dancer, singer and social media personality. Her fame skyrocketed following her appearances on the Netflix series Bridgerton as Hyacinth. She also stars in the Cursed as Nimue.

Florence Hunt is a young actress from the United States. She acquired her acting, dancing and singing skills from the House of Talent, London and Theatretrain. She is also an Instagram sensation with a significant fan following.

Profile summary

Real name Florence Hunt Gender Female Date of birth 2 February 2007 Age 15 years old (as 0f 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’ Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 95 Weight in kilograms 43 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Profession Actress Net worth $700,000 - $900,000 Instagram florencehunt_

Florence Hunt’s biography

The young actress was born and raised in England, United Kingdom. She is a British national of white ethnicity. Her religion is Christianity.

She attended Central Dance Academy for dance training. She also got her music theatre vocal lessons at the London College of Music. She also got her acting skills from The Television Workshop, England.

How old is Florence Hunt?

Florence Hunt's age is 15 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 February 2007. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career highlights

Florence is an actress, singer, model and television personality. She made her acting debut in 2020 when she was cast as Nimue in the Cursed television series. She is also best known for her role as Hyacinth in the Netflix series Bridgerton (2020). The actress was nominated for her outstanding performance in 2021 by the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She is also a rising model and has worked with popular London modelling agencies like IMG Models. She is currently signed by ARG Talent Agency.

In addition to her acting and modelling career, the British-based actress has appeared in several commercials since she was young. For instance, she appeared as a little girl in an advertisement for Lloyds Bank’s 250th anniversary in 2015 and as Juliet in an Apple iPhone 7 – Romeo & Juliet advertisement.

What is Florence Hunt's net worth?

According to Hollywood Zam, the American actress’ alleged net worth ranges between $700 thousand and $900 thousand. She primarily earns her income from commercials and her acting career.

Florence Hunt's height and weight

Bridgeton actress, Hyacinth, is 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds (43 kilograms). She has brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts about Florence Hunt

Who is Florence Hunt? She is a young rising actress, model, singer, dancer and Instagram personality from the United Kingdom. Where is Florence Hunt from? She was born in England, United Kingdom. How old is Florence Hunt? The actress is 15 years old as of 2022. When is Florence Hunt's birthday? The American actress Florence Hunt celebrates her birthday on 2 February. How tall is Florence Hunt? The young actress is 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall. What is Florence Hunt’s net worth? Her alleged net worth is between $700 thousand and $900 thousand.

Florence Hunt is an up-and-coming actress, dancer, model, singer and Instagram star who made it big at a young age. She rose to stardom for her role in the Netflix series Bridgerton (2020). She is also an Instagram sensation with a considerable following.

