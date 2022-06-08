Nick Bencivengo’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Nick Bencivengo is one of the rising social media sensations and actors from the United States. He is known for his TikTok comedy dance and lip-syncs videos. He is not only famous on TikTok but also on other social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Bencivengo attends the NERF Challenge world premiere at L.A. Live Event Deck in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Nick Bencivengo is a young actor who made his acting debut in 2019. He has since appeared in several TV shows, including Guess Clue and Friendzy Friday.

Profile summary

Full name Nick Bencivengo Gender Male Date of birth 24 June 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Hamilton, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Symonne Harrison Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, actor, dancer Net worth $700,000 YouTube Nick Bencivengo

Nick Bencivengo's biography

Bencivengo attends the Young Hollywood Celebration of The Reopening Of California From Covid-19 held at a Privatee Location in Calabasas, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The influencer was born in Hamilton, New Jersey, the United States. His father is a businessman while his mother is a housewife. He was raised alongside his sister Jennifer Michele.

How old is Nick Bencivengo?

Nick Bencivengo's age is 19 years old as of 2022. The American actor was born on 24 June 2003. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Bencivengo began his career in 2015 on TikTok, posting dance, lip-sync and acting videos. His TikTok account has attracted over 4 million followers with almost 160 million likes. In addition, the social media star is famous on Instagram, where he has over 458 thousand followers.

He also boasts of over 400 thousand subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel. He keeps his fans entertained by posting videos of trendy outfits, day-to-day activities, challenges and pranks.

Aside from being an internet personality, Nick is also an actor. He started his acting career in 2019 when he landed the role of Dylan in the short movie How Clause Ruined Christmas. Afterwards, he appeared in music videos for Jenna Davis and Stephen Sharer.

He has since starred in several television shows, namely Guess Clue (2021), where he played Karl, and Crown Lake (2022), where he played Danny.

What is Nick Bencivengo's net worth?

According to Horwax, his net worth is estimated to be $700 thousand. This information, however, is not official. He earns his wealth from his acting and social media career. He uses his significant following on social media to promote various brands. Among his endorsements are Raid, Step and JACFIT.

Is Nick Bencivengo single?

Nick and Symonne Harrison attend the Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

No, he is taken. The actor is in a relationship with Symonne Harrison. Nick Bencivengo's girlfriend is an American actress, dancer and social media influencer. He had previously pranked his fans that they got married on 2 January 2022.

Are Symonne Harrison and Nick Bencivengo engaged?

No, the couple is not yet engaged. However, the two had pranked their fans that they got engaged on 1 January 2022. They made a YouTube video on 13 January titled we PRANKED THE INTERNET that we got married to bring clarity to their fans. From the video, it was evident that Symonne did not become Nick Bencivengo's wife.

Bencivengo explained that he only gave her a commitment ring. Furthermore, the two added that they are neither engaged nor married.

Is Nick Bencivengo gay?

The internet personality is not gay as he is currently in a romantic relationship with an American dancer Symonne Harrison. He has also dated actress GiaNina Paolantonio in the past.

How tall is Nick Bencivengo?

Nick Bencivengo's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres), and he weighs approximately 148 pounds (67 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Nick Bencivengo? He is a young American TikTok star, dancer and actor. How old is Nick Bencivengo now? He is 19 years old as of 2022. Are Symonne Harrison and Nick Bencivengo together? Yes, the two have been dating since 2021. Is Nick Bencivengo married? He is not yet married. How tall is Nick Bencivengo? He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. What is Nick Bencivengo's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of about $700 thousand.

Nick Bencivengo is an American actor, social media influencer and dancer. He rose to fame due to the entertaining content he shares on various social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. Aside from that, he is also an actor known for his appearances in such TV shows as Crown Lake and Guess Clue.

READ ALSO: Mia Woodhall's biography: age, height, parents, net worth, job

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Mia Woodhall. She is a renowned model and social media influencer from Spain famously known for her dance videos on TikTok. Her lip-sync videos have also significantly contributed to her online fame.

Woodhal started posting her modelling photos and short videos on Instagram in 2018. Later on, she began sharing her content on her TikTok account. As a model, she has promoted various brands of well-known firms, including Labels by Lux, Mars the Label and TH clothing.

Source: Legit.ng