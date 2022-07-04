McKinzie Valdez’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, net worth

Who is McKinzie Valdez? She is a famous social media influencer and model from the United States. Her TikTok account has helped her gain tremendous success online. She is known for uploading lip-sync, dance, and comedy videos.

Photo: @mckinzievaldez on Instagram (modified author)

McKinzie Valdez has always been fond of modelling since childhood. She has gained fame for modelling for a few local modelling agencies in the USA. Interestingly, she is also a state-level champion runner with several medals.

Profile summary

Full name McKinzie Valdez Gender Female Date of birth 30 June 2004 Age 18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Corpus, Christi, Texas, United States Current residence Middletown, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High school Middletown High School Profession TikToker, Instagram star Net worth $1 million

McKinzie Valdez’s biography

The social media star was born and raised in Corpus, Christin, Texas, United States. She was raised alongside her two siblings, a sister named Jamie Valdez and a brother. The influencer attended Middletown High School.

How old is McKinzie Valdez?

McKinzie Valdez’s age is 18 years old as of 2022. The social media influencer was born on 30 June 2004. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Valdez came into the limelight as a result of her TikTok account. She began creating content on TikTok in 2019. She majorly shares lip-syncs, vlogs, and comedy videos which have attracted millions of views on her videos. However, her TikTok account was currently been hacked.

She also has an Instagram account with over 274 thousand followers. She uses the platform to share fashion and swimwear modelling photos. Aside from that, she is also popular on Twitter, with more than 12 thousand followers.

Additionally, Valdez is also a state-level running champion and has bagged several medals for her outstanding performance. She took part in the state championship in 2020. Additionally, she was also a member of the Union Pink lady Viking track relay team. Furthermore, she is a model and has worked with a few local modelling agencies.

What is McKinzie Valdez's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is $1 million. However, this information is not official. She makes her money mainly from her social media career.

Who is McKinzie Valdez dating?

Even though a lot of media outlets are curious about McKinzie's partner, the influencer stays out of the limelight and does not disclose things about her romantic affairs. She is, however, presumed to be single.

What is McKinzie Valdez's height?

The famous TikToker is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has curly brown hair and eyes, and her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches or 86-66-91 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is McKinzie Valdez? She is an American social media influencer and model best known for her comedy and lip-syncs videos. How old is McKinzie Valdez? The influencer is 18 years old as of 2022. What race is McKinzie Valdez? She has American nationality and is of white ethnicity. What state does McKinzie Valdez live in? She lives in Middletown, Ohio, United States. What is McKinzie Valdez net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. What is McKinzie Valdez height? The social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

McKinzie Valdez is a well-known American TikTok star who boasts a considerable following on social media. Her profession is taking shape, and she is only showing signs of going places, thanks to her willingness to pursue her dreams at a young age.

