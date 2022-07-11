Zoe Marlett’s biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Who is Zoe Marlett? She is a young actress and voiceover artist from Canada. The youngster gained immense prominence after she portrayed Anna in the Netflix series Black Summer. She is also recognised for her roles in other TV series and movies such as Marlene and Red Letter.

Photo: @zoe_marlett on Instagram (modified by author)

Zoe Marlett first hit the screens in 2013 when she was 8. Since then, she has made significant progress in her acting career, playing other roles in prominent films and TV series.

Profile summary

Full name Zoe Marlett Gender Female Date of birth 8 May 2005 Age 17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Christina Marlett Father Paul Marlett Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actress, voiceover artist Net worth $300 thousand - $350 thousand

Zoe Marlett’s biography

The renowned actress was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Zoe Marlett’s parents are Christina and Paul Marlett. She has a brother called Oakley Marlett.

What is Zoe Marlett’s nationality? The famous personality is a Canadian national. She currently lives in her hometown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with her family.

How old is Zoe Marlett?

Zoe Marlett’s age is 17 years old as of 2022. The budding entertainer was born on 18 May 2005. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Zoe Marlett’s movies and TV shows

The young celebrity has been in the movie industry since 2013, when she debuted in the TV series Lalaloopsy. So far, she has six acting credits and here is a list of her movies and TV series:

Black Summer (2019 – 2021) as Anna

(2019 – 2021) as Anna Marlene (2020) as Pinky

(2020) as Pinky Red Letter Day (2019) as Amber

(2019) as Amber Alive (2018) as Daughter

(2018) as Daughter Lalaloopsy Babies: First Steps (2014)

(2014) Lalaloopsy (2013)

The youngster is also gradually gaining prominence on social media, especially on Instagram, where she occasionally shares pictures about her lifestyle, family, and movie updates.

What is Zoe Marlett’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the entertainer’s net worth is alleged to be between $300 thousand and $350 thousand. Her acting career is her primary source of income.

Zoe Marlett’s height and weight

The Black Summer actress stands at 5 feet and 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Moreover, she weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has brown eyes and hair.

Fast facts about Zoe Marlett

When is Zoe Marlett’s birthday? The rising entertainer was born on 8 May 2005. Who are Zoe Marlett’s parents? Her parents are Christina and Paul Marlett. Where does Zoe Marlett live? She reportedly resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Is Zoe Marlett in Black Summer? Yes. She portrayed Anna in the 2019 Netflix series. How tall is Zoe Marlett? Her height is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres). How much is Zoe Marlett worth? The entertainer’s alleged net worth is between $300 thousand and $350 thousand.

Zoe Marlett is an up-and-coming Canadian actress and voiceover artist. She boasts six acting credits. The actress is also gradually gaining popularity on Instagram.

